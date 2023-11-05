Updated NFC Playoff picture, NFC Wild Card standings after Seahawks disaster
After the Seahawks loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, the updated NFC Playoff picture has some key changes.
By Mark Powell
The NFC Playoff Picture looks much different after Week 9. Yes, it's early, but the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Baltimore Ravens could play a major role down the line.
Seattle entered the weekend tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. However, a blowout loss at the hands of the Ravens changes that. San Francisco, despite some recent hiccups, remains one of the more dangerous teams in the NFC. The Eagles and Lions remain the top two teams in the conference record-wise.
While the postseason picture is subject to change in the weeks to come, midseason is around the time fans ought to start paying attention to such things.
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Seahawks lose to the Ravens on Sunday afternoon
The Seahawks loss could prove detrimental to their postseason hopes, especially if the 49ers can take care of business in the weeks to come. The Lions, meanwhile, entered their bye week at a critical time, and can rest up as they try to clinch the NFC North down the stretch.
Baltimore ran the ball down Seattle's throat this week, accumulating 298 yards on the ground. That simply won't do for Pete Carroll's bunch if they hope to make the postseason for the second season in a row.
Geno Smith, meanwhile, couldn't get the passing game going against John Harbaugh's defense. The Ravens have long held their hat on defense and physicality. That proved to be the deciding factor in Sunday's game. Here's where things stand after the first slate of games in Week 9:
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
2. Detroit Lions (6-2)
3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
4. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
5. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
6. Seattle Seahawks (5-4)
7. Minnesota Vikings (5-3)
Based on those results, here are the projected playoff matchups were the postseason to start today:
- (2) Detroit Lions vs. (7) Minnesota Vikings
- (3) San Francisco 49ers vs. (6) Seattle Seahawks
- (4) New Orleans Saints vs. (5) Dallas Cowboys
NFC Wild Card standings after Week 9 early games
For now, here is what the NFC Wild Card standings look like after the Week 9 early slate.
5th Seed: Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
6th Seed: Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
7th Seed: Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
On The Bubble
Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Washington Commanders (4-5)
In the hunt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
NFC Playoff Picture Tiebreaker Scenarios
Per the NFL rulebook, tiebreakers in the NFL standings are determined as such if two teams finish with the same record:
- The division champion with the best record
- The division champion with the second-best record
- The division champion with the third-best record
- The division champion with the fourth-best record
- The wild card club with the best record
- The wild card club with the second-best record
- The wild card club with the third-best record
There's a lot left to be determined, but buckle up for a wild second half of the season.