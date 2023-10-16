Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 6 in the NFL
As per usual, Week 6 of the NFL season featured some awful calls and no-calls. This time, the 49ers, Giants and Panthers suffered.
What was up with the officiating in Week 6 of the NFL season? Was it in the script to make two unbeaten teams lose and have several bad calls go against them?
Ok, that might be a bit of a stretch, but when you look at the full scope, one can only wonder if something is going on behind the scenes and why officiating was clearly under the microscope all Sunday long, and that's not including Monday Night Football between Dallas and the LA Chargers.
How does one define a bad call? The answer is quite simple. Does it have an impact towards the outcome of the game. Was it called late? Was there really an issue that warranted a flag? All of that is taken into consideration.
But what about the calls that were not called and were so blatantly obvious?
Let's take a look at three calls that were so egregious, they deserve further examination.