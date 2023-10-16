Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 6 in the NFL
As per usual, Week 6 of the NFL season featured some awful calls and no-calls. This time, the 49ers, Giants and Panthers suffered.
NY Giants no-call costs them another opportunity
What was that? How do the officials not recognize that Taron Johnson held up Darren Waller on the final play of Giants-Bills on national television? Had that been called, Tyrod Taylor and the Giants would've had another chance at victory.
Granted, the Giants didn't do themselves any favors throughout the game, but the Bills? They are very fortunate the whistle wasn't blown. Sadly for New York, there was no time for a make-up call.
Still, the fact that the whistle was not blown really ticked off a lot of fans, and the Giants had a chance to win the game, but lost out. Granted, the G-Men messed up in the red zone to end the first half and had they made amends there, it would not have come down to that last play.
Who knows?