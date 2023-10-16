Ball Don't Lie: 3 worst calls from Week 6 in the NFL
As per usual, Week 6 of the NFL season featured some awful calls and no-calls. This time, the 49ers, Giants and Panthers suffered.
A flop of the year for the Miami Dolphins
Can anyone fault Johnny Hekker for getting frustrated? The former Super Bowl champion got flagged because Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Cameron Goode decided to deliver a flop that would leave Willy the Whale howling with laughter.
Did that impact the outcome of the game? Nope, because the Dolphins were just a better team despite going down 14-0. But c'mon. You had to know that this was a flop and while fans weren't as outraged as they were with the other games, this had to be one of the wackiest calls of the week.
It's already been a rough season for the Panthers. They have not won a single game this year. Their first-round pick is in the hands of the Chicago, and it looks like the Bears could move on and take USC's Caleb Williams, even though his performance vs Notre Dame was largely putrid.
It's not looking great for Carolina, and the worst may be yet to come.