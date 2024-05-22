NFL admits they screwed over the Chiefs with schedule release, despite T-Swift bias
No team is more popular nowadays than the Kansas City Chiefs. They've won back-to-back Super Bowls after winning in a somewhat unlikely fashion this past season, and have won three Super Bowls in the last five years. Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time and happens to be dating Taylor Swift, the newest Chiefs super fan.
Kansas City looks like the clear-cut Super Bowl favorites once again entering the 2024 campaign after bolstering their wide receiver room over the offseason.
All of these factors have thrust Kansas City into the spotlight. They got the hardest schedule of any team because of that. Just ask NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North who said so himself.
Even the NFL admits they screwed the Chiefs over with hardest schedule
The Chiefs have a brutal schedule. They play a total of three 1:00 p.m. ET games on Sunday all season. They have several short weeks. They play every day of the week except for Tuesday.
The reason for that is quite clear. The NFL is looking to maximize what they have with the Chiefs. As North says, they've been the league's bell cow for a while, and they're the team fans want to see. If they can find a way to schedule them on Christmas, Black Friday, or other primetime games, they're going to do so.
While it might not be fair, as North says, it shouldn't be the difference. If the Chiefs fail to make the playoffs, the schedule won't be to blame. They have a roster capable of winning the Super Bowl. At the end of the day, this league comes down to talent.
They can give the worst team the easiest schedule and that team will still struggle. Even with the Chiefs having the hardest schedule, they should be a playoff team. As we saw last season, all they have to do is get in to make a deep run.