NFL All-Pro Teams 2023 revealed: 5 biggest snubs fans are fuming over
The Associated Press released its annual 2023 NFL All-Pro teams and, as always, fans were upset about players they deemed more deserving of recognition.
By Kinnu Singh
The Associated Press recently released its 2023 NFL All-Pro team. Being named an All-Pro is one of the highest honors an NFL player can receive for their individual performance during a season. Football is the ultimate team sport, where one individual player can never single-handedly lead their team to glory. In some ways, that can negatively affect great players who are stuck on teams overridden with mediocrity, instability or poor coaching. For those players, being named an All-Pro is a way to get the recognition they deserve and even punch their ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Three players were unanimous All-Pro choices: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. McCaffrey and Warner are joined by three more San Francisco teammates: left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle.
The Associated Press voters don't always get it right though. Every season, there are players who don't get the recognition they deserve. The national media has a tendency to overlook small market teams or players stuck on perennial bottom-feeder franchises. Just consider the outcry from NFL players and fans after Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't make the Pro Bowl. Winfield had six forced fumbles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions during the 2023 regular season. He was just the fourth player in NFL history to record at least five sacks and seven takeaways in a single season.
Thankfully, the Associated Press got it right with Antoine Winfield Jr. by naming him as a first-team All-Pro safety. Some other players deserving of the distinction weren't as lucky.
Five players who were snubbed from the 2023 All-Pro list
1. QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Just a few weeks ago, quarterback Purdy was considered to be the front-runner for the NFL's MVP award. He had one bad game against the Baltimore Ravens defense, but that defense gave every quarterback trouble this season.
One bad game alone shouldn't be enough to drop a quarterback from MVP to not even making a second-team All-Pro. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was named second-team All-Pro over Purdy, had a few ugly games himself, they just came earlier in the season.
2. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills midseason lapse and Allen's propensity for turnovers likely played a role in him being left off the AP All-Pro, NFLPA All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. Still, every other quarterback that received an All-Pro vote had noticeably better talent surrounding them.
Brock Purdy's offensive teammates amassed 553 All-Pro votes, Dak Prescott's offensive teammates totaled 277 votes and Lamar Jackson's offensive teammates tallied 79 All-Pro votes. Meanwhile, Allen's offensive teammates received just 12 collective All-Pro votes. Aaron Schatz, one of the All-Pro voters, wrote about why he voted for Allen.
3. CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggling to find any rhythm and harmony with his offense, the defense had to step up to carry this team to the postseason.
Players like defensive tackle Chris Jones have gotten their recognition, but Sneed did his part in slowing down opposing offenses. Sneed didn't allow a single touchdown across 90 targets as the nearest defender this season –– third-most among any player since 2016. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was the only player to surpass 40 receiving yards against Sneed.
4. MLB Bobby Okereke, New York Giants
Okereke joined the New York Giants during the 2023 offseason and made his impact felt almost immediately. He logged 147 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. He graded out as PFF's second-best man coverage linebacker.
Okereke played 1,063 defensive snaps, which made him one of just two players to play 100 percent of their team's defensive snaps this season. Perhaps being on a better team would've gotten Okereke more recognition –– the Giants rarely made the news for anything positive during the 2023 NFL season, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was fired immediately after the Giants' season ended.
5. HB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans offensive line was a disaster this season, but Henry's 12 rushing touchdowns were still tied for second-most behind just Christian McCaffrey. With a better roster around him, Henry would've compiled the yards to match his touchdown output.