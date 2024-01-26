NFL analyst gives Chiefs bulletin-board material, but not Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes may be the star, but the Kansas City Chiefs head into the AFC Championship game with plenty of motivation to prove they're not just a one-man team.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the most accomplished team left in the NFL playoffs. But they've also been fighting an uphill battle all season.
This Chiefs team hasn't looked dominant often enough to be considered a Super Bowl favorite, but they know how to win when it matters most. They know how to prove the doubters wrong.
Even those who don't doubt Kansas City can beat the Baltimore Ravens to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl are feeding motivation to 52 of the 53 members of the Chiefs roster.
Mark Schlereth backs Patrick Mahomes, but declares Ravens better team than Chiefs
Appearing on the Stacking the Box podcast, Mark Schlereth sang the praises of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also had nice things to say about KC's defense. But there was a backhanded compliment in there as well
"They are a tough out there's no question about it. Now, I do think Baltimore is a better overall football team but hard to bet against Mahomes in these situations," Schlereth said.
Schlereth wasn't off base in anything he said. Mahomes is a special quarterback who has led the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in the past. He'll be a giant part of the reason they do it again this year if that's where they're headed.
But the rest of the Chiefs can take notice of the conversation going into the AFC Championship game against the Ravens. It's all about what Mahomes might do. It's all about how the quarterback is the reason to pick KC.
What about Andy Reid? What about Isiah Pacheco? What about Chris Jones? What about Trent McDuffie?
It's not that anyone is trying to disrespect those guys but the Chiefs are surely more than just Mahomes. If the Chiefs want to go into Baltimore and win, it'll take peak performance from 22, not just one.