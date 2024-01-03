NFL analyst rips Eagles Jordan Davis, questions weight and work ethic
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger was critical of Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis in a recent podcast appearance.
By Lior Lampert
Despite being selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger is not impressed with Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, citing weight and work ethic as two crucial factors.
Baldinger recently appeared on the PHLY Eagles Podcast, where Davis’ 2023 campaign became a topic of conversation. During the conversation, Baldinger did not mince words and was critical of Davis’ commitment to staying in shape and playing with effort.
“Jordan Davis is out of shape,” Baldinger states to preface the short video clip. “He’s overweight and it shows. He’s not pursuing the football, he’s nothing in the pass rush… I’m not sure why he keeps dressing,” Baldinger added.
Does Brian Baldinger have a point about Eagles rookie Jordan Davis?
Davis has played in 13 of the Eagles’ 16 games this season, recording 18 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and zero sacks. His inability to generate pressure as a pass rusher has left much to be desired, causing Baldinger to question why the Eagles are still allowing Davis to suit up.
“So, if he’s [Davis] going to play with that effort and be overweight like that, then you say: okay, they’re a man short in the rotation. Fletcher’s [Cox] playing too much… he’s not effective right now,” Baldinger said of Davis. In his 12th season in the NFL, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is still operating at a high level while playing 66 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps this season.
Conversely, Davis has played just 46 percent of the team’s snaps. While Baldinger suggests Davis’ presence in the rotation is due to a lack of bodies, the Eagles could phase Davis out by giving stud rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter more snaps. Carter has played just 51 percent of the defensive snaps this season, and an uptick in usage could be enough to support Baldinger’s comments about Davis’ contributions (or lack thereof) to the Eagles' success this season.