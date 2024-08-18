NFL contract grades: Vikings secondary revamp continues after adding former All-Pro corner
Despite their failures as a team in 2023, the Minnesota Vikings did make some strides this past season when it came to a major area of concern. One year earlier, Kevin O’Connell’s club were NFC North champions with a 13-4 record.
While they were nine games over .500, the team allowed more points (427) than it scored (424). The Vikings allowed the second-most total yards and second-most passing yards per game in the league, and were one-and-done in the playoffs via a 31-24 home loss to the Giants.
Last offseason, the Purple Gang hired Brian Flores as its new defensive coordinator, and the results were evident. O’Connell’s team rebounded by finishing 16th in the league in total defense. That was quite a feat considering the Vikings saw Kirk Cousins go down after eight games and wound up using a total of four different starting quarterbacks. Keep in mind that only the Browns (37) turned over the ball more than Minnesota (34) this past season.
Kevin O’Connell’s club adds a one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Flores’ defensive unit still has some issues a season ago. The club was ranked 24th in the NFL in terms of passing yards allowed. Minnesota surrendered a respectable 23 scores through the air, but picked off only 11 passes.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been addressing the secondary often due to a number of unfortunate and tragic circumstances. Over the past three weeks, the Vikings added veteran Bobby McCain, who did not play in 2023, but adds depth at safety. They also signed journey cornerback Fabian Moreau, an 11-game starter for the Broncos this past season. In a swap of corners, Minnesota obtained Nashon Wright from Dallas for Anthony Booth Jr.
Now comes this news on Sunday.
The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the Patriots has turned journeyman as of late. A first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, he signed a lucrative deal with New England in 2017. He was part of a Super Bowl champion club in 2018.
However, the Vikings will be his fifth different team in as many seasons. He was dealt by the Patriots to Carolina in 2021, then signed with the Colts a year later. Indianapolis traded him to Dallas in 2023, and now he’s employed once again.
Does Stephon Gilmore still have enough left to help Flores’ defense (which he is very familiar with)? He was a 17-game starter for the Cowboys this past season, finishing with 68 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.
Of course, no one on Dallas’ defense looked pretty good in the NFC playoffs in January when Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love and the team’s young receivers carved up the Cowboys’ secondary. He’s Pro Football Focus’ 35th-ranked cornerback.