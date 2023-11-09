NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 10
49ers-Jaguars and Ravens-Browns are among the top NFL games on tap for Week 10, but what contests will be available in your area?
Of all the NFL weeks on the schedule, Week 10 may be the most difficult to find good games in. Thanks to a star-studded bye week that sees the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins all out of action, the NFL slate features some very questionable prime time games and a lead doubleheader game that has aged very poorly since the start of the season.
There are still some highlight-worthy matchups, including 49ers-Jaguars and Browns-Ravens, but what games will be available in your area? For that info, as well as who is calling all the action, check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 10 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 9
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Thursday night's game is a likely skip for non-diehards unless you have fantasy players in the Bears-Panthers matchup. Justin Fields has a chance to return to action for Chicago although the appropriate over/under total to watch may be the amount of times Al Michaels complains about poor play in the game.
Sunday, Nov. 12
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
Indianapolis Colts (4-5) vs. New England Patriots (2-7) (9:30 a.m. ET In Frankfurt, Germany): Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty
The final international game of the season takes place in Frankfurt as the Colts take on the Patriots on Sunday morning on NFL Network. New England serves as the home team for this game.
CBS (Singleheader)
Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS' singleheader has its best game at 4:05 between the Lions and Chargers so Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call it in an unusual case of the A-crew working the late singleheader game. Packers-Steelers will headline the early window for those getting a 1:00 game.
FOX (Early Window)
San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
FOX has an embarassment of riches in its early window as all three of its games feature a pair of teams with winning records. 49ers-Jaguars will get the most distribution of the three games and will serve as the lead for this window.
FOX (Late Window)
New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
America's Game of the Week is a dud as the hapless Giants, who now have to turn to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito with Daniel Jones done for the season, head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. FOX does have some blowout protection in the form of a second game with Washington-Seattle that they can flip neutral markets to if Giants-Cowboys is uncompetitive.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The NFL opted not to flex this matchup out of primetime so America will have to suffer through a Zach Wilson-led Jets' offense for a second straight week as they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a matchup of AFC Wild Card contenders.
Monday, Nov. 13
Monday Night Football (ABC/ESPN)
Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 10 concludes in Buffalo as the Broncos look to make it three straight wins against the struggling Bills. The Manningcast is back this week as Peyton and Eli weigh in on this showdown between Russell Wilson and Josh Allen.