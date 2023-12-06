NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 14
Chiefs-Bills and Rams-Ravens are among the important NFL games in Week 14, but what action will be available in your area?
There are just five weeks left in the NFL regular season and there's a lot on the line. The final two teams are on bye as Arizona and Washington sit out on Sunday, leaving plenty of matchups with playoff implications on tap over the next week.
A critical Bills-Chiefs showdown and a key Rams-Ravens matchup highlight some of Week 14's most important games, but what contests will be available in your area? Read on for that answer, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the Week 14 NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 14 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 7
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- New England Patriots (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 14 starts out with a whimper with one of the worst Thursday night games of the season as the hapless Patriots take on the Steelers, who will try and win this game without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury. It won't be surprising if a lot of football fans decide to use this time to get a jump on their holiday shopping.
Sunday, Dec. 10
FOX (Singleheader)
- Los Angeles Rams (6-6) at Baltimore Ravens (9-3) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8) (Green): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7) (Yellow): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
FOX's singleheader has a few intriguing games, with Rams-Ravens getting most of the distribution for markets getting a 1:00 game. The A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen is working the 4:05 game between Seattle and San Francisco since it will get the most distribution of any FOX game.
CBS (Early Window)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS' early window is very strong as seven of the eight teams participating in it are within one game of a playoff spot. Jaguars-Browns will serve as the lead game, getting the B-crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, since it is the only game involving two teams with winning records.
CBS (Late Window)
- Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
The main late game is a huge Bills-Chiefs showdown that will be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, who are back in action after getting Week 13 off. The other game in the window is an AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers that has significant importance in the AFC Wild Card picture.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The biggest game of the week comes on Sunday night as the Eagles and Cowboys face off in Dallas with first place in the NFC East on the line. There's a good chance this game delivers one of the highest ratings for the NFL this season.
Monday, Dec. 11
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8) (ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3) (ESPN): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky)
For the first time ever, Monday Night Football will have two games with simultaneous kickoffs as Packers-Giants airs on ABC while Titans-Dolphins is shown on ESPN. There will also be a special edition of the Manningcast on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli covering both games at once, including a few instances where they will break down the action simultaneously.