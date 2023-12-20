NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 16
Christmas week brings a lot of significant games on the NFL schedule, but which Week 16 action will be available in your area?
Christmas week is here and NFL fans are in for a treat over the next six days. The schedule is loaded with quality matchups and fans with a subscription to Peacock have the opportunity to watch up to 10 games thanks to a slew of national windows.
There are a lot of key games, including Dolphins-Cowboys and Lions-Vikings, on tap but what action will be available in your area? Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports, for that information as well as who is calling all the action.
NFL Week 16 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 21
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- New Orleans Saints (7-7) at Los Angeles Rams (7-7): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The penultimate Thursday night game of the season sees the Rams host the Saints in a critical matchup for wild card position in the NFC. Al Michaels gets a virtual home game by working in SoFi Stadium this week.
Saturday, Dec. 23
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC): Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
- Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) (8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Saturday will see a doubleheader as NBC broadcasts the critical Bengals-Steelers game at 4:30 using its top college football team to call the game. The Sunday night crew will work the Peacock-exclusive Bills-Chargers contest from SoFi Stadium.
Sunday, Dec. 24
CBS (Singleheader)
- Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-9) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
CBS has a relatively light singleheader slate and will send its B-crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis to Houston for a critical AFC wild card matchup between the Texans and Browns. The lone 4:05 game is a matchup of division leaders with Jacksonville heading to Tampa Bay for an in-state showdown.
FOX (Early Window)
- Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7) (Red): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12) (Green): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
- Gray: No Game
FOX's early window will see most of the country get the Lions-Vikings matchup that will offer Detroit a chance to clinch the NFC North with a win. There is no game in Houston early as the Texans are excercising their right to black out this window with a home game scheduled on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
FOX (Late Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
FOX will send its A-team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Dallas for a monster matchup between the Dolphins and Cowboys that will go to most of the country. Bears-Cardinals is ticketed only for local markets as the other game in the window.
Christmas Eve Special (NFL Network)
- New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
With NBC doing its broadcast on Saturday to air It's A Wonderful Life on Christmas Eve, NFL Network will step up and broadcast this last game on Sunday as Denver hosts New England looking to keep its playoff hopes alive. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will be on the call for this matchup.
Monday, Dec. 25
- Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) (1:00 p.m. ET on CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The NFL is doing a Christmas tripleheader for the second straight year and the games are much better this season with a potential Super Bowl preview between San Francisco and Baltimore capping the night. There will be a kid-centric simulcast of CBS' 1:00 game on Nickelodeon while Monday Night Football will only be on ABC due to ESPN's NBA commitments.