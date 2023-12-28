NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 17
Playoff positioning is on the line as critical matchups litter the Week 17 NFL schedule, but what games will be available in your area?
The NFL regular season has just two weeks left before we finally hit the playoffs. The schedule also looks a bit more traditional this week after a hectic holiday season, with the only notable format change being ESPN's broadcast moving from Monday night to Saturday to accommodate the network's coverage of the College Football Playoff.
The end result is a Sunday slate loaded with 14 games that have tons of postseason implications, including Ravens-Dolphins in CBS' early window and Bengals-Chiefs at 4:25, but what games will be available in your area? Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks at 506 Sports, for that information as well as who is calling each game.
NFL Week 17 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Dec. 28
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns (10-5): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The final Thursday night game of the season sees fantasy superstar Joe Flacco look to guide the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs with a win over the Jets, who are out of the playoffs for the 13th straight year but with a firm commitment from Aaron Rodgers to act as a recruiter for 2024.
Saturday, Dec. 30
NFL Saturday Showcase (ESPN/ABC)
- Detroit Lions (11-4) at Dallas Cowboys (10-5): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The Monday night crew will work on Saturday this week as ESPN gets a spectacular matchup between the Cowboys and Lions in Dallas loaded with playoff implications. There will not be an accompanying Manningcast since Peyton and Eli will take the holidays off.
Sunday, Dec. 31
FOX (Singleheader)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) (Dark Blue): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Washington Commanders (4-11) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) (Orange): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Tennessee Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) (Light Blue): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-7) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
This is a very odd week for FOX, which has only one game involving two teams with winning records and it falls in the 4:05 window between Pittsburgh and Seattle. That game will receive the most distribution of any game on FOX's singleheader slate but the A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in Tampa as the Buccaneers try to move one step closer to locking up the NFC South with a win over the Saints.
CBS (Early Window)
- Miami Dolphins (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (12-3) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Carolina Panthers (2-13) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Chicago Bears (6-9) (Orange): Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker
The highlight of CBS' early window is the Dolphins-Ravens showdown that will likely determine home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. That matchup will go to the majority of the country with the other four games going to areas of regional interest only.
CBS (Late Window)
- Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Denver Broncos (7-8) (Blue): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS' main game in the late window is a critical Chiefs-Bengals matchup that will go to the vast majority of the country. The other game at 4:25 is an AFC West showdown between the Chargers and Broncos, who will turn to Jarrett Stidham under center after benching Russell Wilson earlier this week.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Green Bay Packers (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Week 17 will wrap up on Sunday night as the Packers and Vikings square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game where the winner will remain alive in the playoff hunt and the loser is eliminated. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on hand for the action and the NFL will likely announce the Week 18 schedule at some point during the telecast.