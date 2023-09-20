NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 3
There are a lot of important matchups on tap for Week 3 of the NFL season, but what games will be available in your area?
Week 3 of the NFL season is set to begin tomorrow and it will certainly be an interesting one. Unlike the first two weeks of the year, where it felt like there were intriguing games across the board, there isn't a true must-see game on tap based on what we've seen in the first two weeks of the season.
There are still plenty of games with storylines to watch, such as a big Jets-Patriots matchup at 1:00 and a desperation game between the Vikings and Chargers to avoid 0-3, but what contests will be available in your area? Check out this week's NFL TV coverage maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports, for that information as well as who is calling all the action.
NFL Week 3 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sept. 21
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
New York Giants (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
This week's Thursday night game features another matchup of 2022 NFC playoff teams as the Giants look to build on last week's comeback win in Arizona and spoil the 49ers' home opener. Injuries could impact the quality of this game as Giants' running back Saquon Barkley will likely have to sit with a sprained ankle while 49ers' wideout Brandon Aiyuk is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury.
Sunday, Sept. 24
CBS (Singleheader)
New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0) (Light Blue): Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely
Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) (Dark Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
CBS' singleheader week doesn't look particularly great as it doesn't feature any matchups between two teams with winning records. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will follow the Jets for a second week as their AFC East matchup against the 0-2 Patriots is the de facto lead game.
FOX (Early Window)
Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1) (Red): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
FOX has the doubleheader this week and will use Saints-Packers as their primary early game to go to most of the country. The other three games are going only to regional areas of interest.
FOX (Late Window)
Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2) (Blue): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
The early struggles of the Bears have depreciated the value of America's Game of the Week, which will send FOX's A-crew to Kansas City to see them take on the Chiefs. The other game in this window is Dallas-Arizona, which is not great since both contests feature spreads of at least 12 points.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
This week's Sunday night matchup features a classic AFC rivalry between the Steelers and Raiders in Las Vegas. NBC is hoping to get another thrilling finish like last year's Christmas Eve meeting when Pittsburgh used a last-minute drive to stun the Raiders and essentially end their playoff hopes.
Monday, Sept. 25
Monday Night Football (ABC/ESPN)
Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) (7:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
There is a Monday night doubleheader for a second straight week, with the main difference being better games and the fact that ABC will telecast the earlier start this time. Since there are two games going on, there will not be a Manningcast for the second straight week.