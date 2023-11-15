NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 11
Critical division matchups dominate the Week 11 schedule, but what games will be available in your area?
The NFL season is now past the halfway point and Week 11 is poised to be a huge treat for fans. After suffering through a rough slate of primetime games in Week 10, football fans can enjoy some huge matchups set for this week, particularly on Thursday and Monday night, as the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints sit out on bye.
There is also a lot to like in terms of great divisional matchups as Buffalo takes on the New York Jets in a potential knockout game for the AFC playoff picture while Pittsburgh and Cleveland face off early, but what games will be available in your area? Read on to find out that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the Week 11 NFL TV Coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 11 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 16
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Amazon has to feel like it went from the outhouse to the penthouse this week by going from a dreadful Bears-Panthers game to one of the season's best Thursday games between Cincinnati and Baltimore. Al Michaels will actually be entertained by the game this week as opposed to getting a booth visit from Jason Kelce.
Sunday, Nov. 19
FOX (Singleheader)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6) (Orange): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
FOX's five-game slate for Week 11 is, for lack of a better word, bad without a single game featuring two teams with records of .500 or better. As such, the spread of the games is largely regional with the most distribution going to the Cowboys-Panthers game since Dallas always attracts a massive rating.
CBS (Early Window)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS's early window will see most of its distribution go to the AFC North showdown between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, which did take a hit when Browns' starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down for the season with a broken bone in his right shoulder. The other game worth watching here is seeing if the Raiders can improve to 3-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce as they head to Miami to take on the Dolphins.
CBS (Late Window)
- New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-5) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
CBS's main doubleheader game is a huge matchup between the Jets and Bills in Buffalo that could severely damage the loser's postseason chances and will go to the majority of the country. The other game in this window, Seahawks-Rams, will only go to NFC West markets on the West Coast.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Sunday night sees two of the league's hottest teams match up as the Vikings will look to extend their winning streak to five games as they head to Denver to take on a Broncos squad that has won three straight. The Josh Dobbs experience will get a national look as the Vikings look to continue an improbable playoff push after losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season with a torn Achilles a few weeks ago.
Monday, Nov. 20
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 11 concludes with the unquestioned game of the year as the Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium for their highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch with the Chiefs. The matchup will be simulcast on ABC and the Manningcast will be on ESPN2 as Peyton and Eli get to weigh in on the season's biggest game thus far.