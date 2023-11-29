NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 13
The much-anticipated 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game rematch will dominate attention on Sunday, but what other NFL action will be available in your area?
The NFL schedule was full of football in Week 12 as all 32 teams played for the first time since Week 8. That will not be the case in Week 13 as six teams are on bye, leaving just 13 games on tap for the weekend.
There is a mega-game on the board, however, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game, along with other key action such as a pivotal Broncos-Texans matchup in the AFC Wild Card picture. What games will be available in your area? Read on to find out that, as well as who is calling the action, with this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Nov. 30 - Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at Dallas Cowboys (8-3): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
After a Black Friday detour last week, Amazon Prime is back on Thursday night with one of its strongest games of the season as the Seahawks head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a matchup of NFC Wild Card contenders. Both teams are playing with a full week of rest after their Week 12 matchups took place on Thanksgiving, which should lead to a higher quality game than the usual Thursday night affair.
Sunday, Dec. 3
CBS (Singleheader)
- Denver Broncos (6-5) at Houston Texans (6-5) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Tennessee Titans (4-7) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at New England Patriots (2-9) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS has a very light Week 13 window so they opted to give Jim Nantz and Tony Romo a week off after the pair pulled double duty on Thanksgiving weekend. The top crew assigned to work for CBS is it's B-team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis and the pair will work the Broncos-Texans matchup, which the NFL flip-flopped with Panthers-Buccaneers to ensure it gets more distribution from the 1:00 window as opposed to 4:05 p.m.
FOX (Early Window)
- Detroit Lions (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-6) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at New York Jets (4-7) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
FOX has the doubleheader on Sunday and will send the majority of the country the Lions-Saints matchup in the early window. Dolphins-Commanders will go to markets with an interest in the home-field race in the AFC while Falcons-Jets is primarily limited to local markets.
FOX (Late Window)
- San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- Grey: No Game
America's Game of the Week is the highly-anticipated 49ers-Eagles matchup that will go to almost the entire country while Rams-Browns goes to local markets, including Los Angeles. Tampa Bay will be blacked out of this window since the Buccaneers are playing a home game on CBS in the same time frame.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
NBC heads to Lambeau Field on Sunday night as the Chiefs travel to take on the Packers in Patrick Mahomes' first visit to Green Bay. Cris Collinsworth is back on the mic for NBC this week after taking off the previous Sunday night after working on Thanksgiving.
Monday, Dec. 4
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (9-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 13 concludes with Jacksonville's first Monday Night appearance in 12 years as the Jaguars play host to the Joe Burrow-less Bengals. The Manningcast is back after a one-week hiatus as Peyton and Eli work their second-to-last game of the regular season.