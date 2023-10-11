NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 6
Seahawks-Bengals and Eagles-Jets rank among Week 6's most interesting games, but what NFL action will be available in your area?
The NFL season is in full swing as we are set to begin Week 6. Only two teams are on bye this week, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, so there is plenty of action for fans to watch over the weekend.
There are some intriguing matchups on tap, including Seahawks-Bengals and Eagles-Jets, but what action will be available in your area?
Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports, for that as well as who is on the call for each game.
NFL Week 6 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 12
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
This week's Thursday night game has blowout potential as the Broncos head to Kansas City for an AFC West showdown against the defending Super Bowl champs. It remains to be seen if Taylor Swift will be in attendance for this game after skipping Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Sunday, Oct. 15
NFL International Series (NFL Network)
- Baltimore Ravens (3-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-3) (9:30 a.m. ET in London): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
The NFL's third consecutive Sunday morning game closes out the London portion of the international series as the Ravens take on the Titans, who will serve as the home team. NFL Network has this game for the second straight week as Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner are on the call from Tottenham Hotspur.
CBS (Singleheader)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
CBS has the singleheader this week and most of the country will get the Seahawks-Bengals matchup, which is the most compelling in their slate of games. In an unusual move, the A-crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the lone 4:05 game in Las Vegas as a dry run for the Super Bowl, which CBS will broadcast later this season.
FOX (Early Window)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4) (Blue): Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith
- New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
The lead game in the early window is Browns-49ers, which will go to most of the country and is being called by the network's A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. It is an unusual move to have the top team call a 1:00 game on a doubleheader week but the decision does make it easier for Burkhardt to fly to the site of the ALCS for FOX's baseball coverage that night.
FOX (Late Window)
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3) (Red): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) (Blue): Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston
- Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
America's Game of the Week is the undefeated Eagles heading to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets and will go to the majority of the country. The NFL flexed Lions-Buccaneers into this window to add a third game to the 4:25 slot, perhaps looking for protection in the event that Eagles-Jets turns into a blowout.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
There is serious blowout potential on Sunday night as the Giants are on prime time for the fourth time in six weeks against the Bills, who figure to take out their frustrations from last week's loss in London on the hapless G-Men. The contest will also feature the subplot of Brian Daboll returning to Buffalo for the first time since taking the Giants head coaching job after the 2021 season.
Monday, Oct. 16
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Monday night's game should be a fun one as the Cowboys look to bounce back from a blowout loss in San Francisco with a trip down the coast to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles. There is no Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli have the week off.