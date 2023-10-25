NFL coverage map 2023: TV schedule Week 8
All 32 teams are in action for a jam-packed Week 8 in the NFL. What games will be available in your area?
After six teams were on bye in Week 7, NFL fans get a break from the bye portion of the schedule as none are scheduled for Week 8. That means all 32 teams are back in action for the first time since Week 4 and the schedule is loaded with intriguing games, including a showdown in Santa Clara between the Bengals and 49ers as well as a huge AFC showdown between Jacksonville and Pittsburgh.
What games will be available in your area and who is calling the action? Check out this week's NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports, below to find out.
NFL Week 8 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Oct. 26
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3):Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Week 8 kicks off in Orchard Park as the Buccaneers head up north to take on the Bills as both teams look to bounce back from rough losses. These teams played an overtime thriller when they last met in Tampa two years ago but Tom Brady was the Buccaneers' quarterback for that one.
Sunday, Oct. 28
FOX (Singleheader)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
- Minnesota Vikings (2-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-4) (Yellow): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4) (Orange): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6) (Light Blue): Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith
- Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2) (Dark Blue, 4:05 p.m.): Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston
FOX's singleheader doesn't have a ton of great games but the A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in Dallas for Rams-Cowboys, which works out nicely for Burkhardt's ability to be nearby for World Series coverage in the two days prior. The 4:05 game between the Seahawks and Browns is the only game on FOX's six-game slate featuring two teams with winning records.
CBS (Early Window)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- New England Patriots (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-2) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
- Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4) (Yellow): Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS' early window is headlined by Jaguars-Steelers, which will go to the vast majority of the country. The other three games will go to areas of regional interest only.
CBS (Late Window)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6) (Green): Chris Lewis, Ross Tucker
The lead game of CBS's doubleheader is a fun Bengals-49ers showdown, which will see Jim Nantz and Tony Romo heading to Santa Clara on Sunday. That contest will get most of the coasts while the Mid-West will largely get the Chiefs-Broncos AFC West clash.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
- Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Sunday night game is a bit of a dud as the Bears, who may not have Justin Fields back for this game, hit the road to take on the 2-4 Chargers. The NFL opted not to flex this matchup out of prime time so Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth may be calling the season's lowest-rated Sunday night matchup.
Monday, Oct. 30
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Week 8 concludes in Detroit as the Raiders look to get back to .500 against the Lions. There won't be a Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli take the night off.