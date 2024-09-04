NFL coverage maps 2024: TV coverage week 1
After a very long wait, the NFL is officially back. Week 1 kicks off with a fantastic start as the Kansas City Chiefs raise another banner by welcoming the Baltimore Ravens to town for a rematch of the AFC Championship game, but that contest isn't the only marquee matchup on tap for the first full slate of football action.
There are plenty of national windows for fans to get their football fix this weekend, but what games will be available in your area and who is calling all the action? Check out this weekly guide throughout the season for all you need to know for your NFL TV watching pleasure with coverage maps provided courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 1 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sep. 5
NFL Kickoff Game (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Baltimore Ravens (0-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The AFC Championship rematch kicks off the 2024 NFL season in style from Arrowhead Stadium. While there is no word yet if Taylor Swift will be in attendance to see the Chiefs raise the banner, NBC will be on hand with their Sunday night crew to call the action.
Friday, Sep. 6
NFL International Series (8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock)
Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0): Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
The first International Series game of 2024 comes on Friday night in Week 1 as the Eagles play host to the Packers in the first-ever NFL game set to be played in South America. NBC's top college football crew, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, will be on site in Sao Paulo as the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock outside of local markets.
Sunday, Sep. 8
CBS (Singleheader)
- New England Patriots (0-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) (Orange): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Houston Texans (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at Buffalo Bills (0-0) (Light Blue): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
- Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) (Red, 4:05 p.m. ET): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Denver Broncos (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0) (Dark Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
For the first time in years, there won't be a double-doubleheader in Week 1 so CBS has a largely scattershot selection of games. The A-crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call a 4:05 game in Los Angeles to cover Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL as the Chargers host the Raiders in an AFC West clash.
FOX (Early Window)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-0) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Minnesota Vikings (0-0) at New York Giants (0-0) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0) (Green): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- Carolina Panthers (0-0) at New Orleans Saints (0-0) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
FOX's early window features a few intriguing games, headlined by a Steelers-Falcons matchup that marks Kirk Cousins' debut as Atlanta's new quarterback. The biggest commentator change involves Greg Olsen dropping to the No. 2 team alongside Joe Davis after Tom Brady officially joined FOX's NFL coverage team as the lead analyst this season.
FOX (Late Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-0) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Washington Commanders (0-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
Brady's debut with the A-crew for FOX comes in Cleveland as the Cowboys head to town to take on the Browns in America's Game Of The Week. That game will go to the majority of the country while the undercard is Jayden Daniels' professional debut for Washington as the Commanders travel to Tampa to take on the reigning NFC South champion Buccaneers.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at Detroit Lions (0-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
NBC's second game of the weekend comes in their traditional Sunday night slot with a playoff rematch between the Rams and Lions at Ford Field. The original playoff matchup also aired on NBC in January.
Monday, Sep. 9
Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)
New York Jets (0-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The Jets will open on Monday night for the second straight year as they head west to take on the 49ers in a matchup featuring two top NFL contenders. Aaron Rodgers certainly hopes history won't repeat itself after his previous Jets' debut lasted just four plays on Monday night in Week 1 before tearing his Achilles tendon.