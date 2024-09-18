NFL coverage maps 2024: TV coverage week 3
Two weeks are down and there has been a lot of drama in the new NFL season. Plenty of teams are panicking about an 0-2 start while several surprise teams have come out of nowhere to jump out to 2-0 records and put themselves in position to have a successful campaign.
There are a lot of huge matchups on tap for Week 3, including a massive showdown in Dallas at 4:25 on Sunday, but what games will be available in your area? Find out what action you will see, as well as who is calling the games, with a look at this week's NFL TV Coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 3 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sept. 19
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
New England Patriots (1-1) at New York Jets (1-1): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Thursday Night Football completes the AFC East circuit this week as the Jets are set for their home opener against the surprisingly competitive Patriots. Aaron Rodgers will be hoping for a more successful MetLife Stadium debut than the one he experienced in 2023 that ended with a torn Achilles tendon.
Sunday, Sept. 22
CBS (Singleheader)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Houston Texans (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (2-0) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Chicago Bears (1-1) at Indianapolis Colts (0-2) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber
- Miami Dolphins (1-1) at Seattle Seahawks (2-0) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS has a strong singleheader with a pair of matchups between undefeated teams at 1:00 as the Chargers fly East for a second straight week to take on the Steelers while the Texans look to improve to 3-0 against the Vikings in Minnesota. The 4:05 window features an intriguing contest between the Dolphins and Seahawks as Miami looks to stay afloat with Skylar Thompson at quarterback against an undefeated Seattle team.
FOX (Early Window)
- Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-0) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- New York Giants (0-2) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-2) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- Denver Broncos (0-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) (Yellow): Tim Brando, Matt Millen
The early window of FOX's doubleheader gives the spotlight to the surprising Saints, who will look to make it 3-0 on the year by handing the Eagles a second straight loss. The other games in this window include a trio of 0-2 teams attempting to get off the schneid as the Giants, Titans, and Broncos look to avoid disastrous 0-3 starts.
FOX (Late Window)
- Baltimore Ravens (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (1-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at Los Angeles Rams (0-2) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- Detroit Lions (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Tom Brady is calling his third straight Cowboys game at 4:25 as Dallas plays host to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are trying to avoid an 0-3 start, in a game that will go to most of the country. Regional areas of interest will get the 49ers-Rams NFC West showdown or a battle of 1-1 teams in the desert between Detroit and Arizona.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The Chiefs are in primetime for the second time this season as they hit the road for the first time to take on the Falcons, who will also be making their second appearance under the lights. There is no word as of post time if Taylor Swift will be in attendance to support boyfriend Travis Kelce's team for the third consecutive week.
Monday, Sept. 23
Monday Night Football (ABC/ESPN)
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0) (7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
Washington Commanders (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The first Monday night doubleheader of the season is on tap for Week 3 with Jaguars-Bills leading off the night on ESPN and Commanders-Bengals kicking just over an hour later on ABC. Since this is a doubleheader week there is no Manningcast on the schedule.