NFL coverage maps 2024: TV coverage week 4
There has certainly been a lot of chaos early in the NFL season. Few fans could have expected a scenario where Seattle, Minnesota and Pittsburgh were 3-0 while Baltimore, Cincinnati and San Francisco all check in with losing records, setting the stage for some dramatic changes in the expected postseason picture.
There are some critical Week 4 matchups on tap, including an AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers as well as a matchup of teams tied for their division lead in Tampa, but what games will be available in your area? Find out about that, as well as who is calling the action, with a look at the Week 4 TV Coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 4 TV Coverage Maps
Thursday, Sept. 26
Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime)
Dallas Cowboys (1-2) at New York Giants (1-2): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
The Amazon Prime broadcast trucks didn't have to leave East Rutherford after last week as the Giants are set to host a Thursday night game against the Cowboys with both teams looking to get back to .500. This is a critical spot for Dallas, which needs a win with a gauntlet ahead (at Steelers, Lions, at 49ers) over the next three weeks.
Sunday, Sept. 29
FOX (Singleheader)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Chicago Bears (1-2) (Yellow): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
- Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-2) (Light Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
- New England Patriots (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2) (Dark Blue, 4:05 p.m.): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
- Washington Commanders (2-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-2) (Orange): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
FOX's singleheader will see Tom Brady call his first non-Cowboys game as he and Kevin Burkhardt head to Tampa to see the Eagles take on Brady's former team, the Buccaneers, in a postseason rematch from last January. That is the only game involving two winning teams on FOX's schedule this week.
CBS (Early Window)
- Denver Broncos (1-2) at New York Jets (2-1) (Red): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Minnesota Vikings (3-0) at Green Bay Packers (2-1) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) at Houston Texans (2-1) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) at Indianapolis Colts (1-2) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS' early window will see the B-crew of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis head to MetLife Stadium as the Jets play host to the Denver Broncos and attempt to improve to 3-1 on the year. The best game in this window is the Vikings-Packers showdown in the NFC North that could see Jordan Love return to action after missing the last two games due to a knee injury he suffered in Green Bay's season-opening loss in Brazil.
CBS (Late Window)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Cleveland Browns (1-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) (Blue): Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take top billing in CBS' second doubleheader of the season as they travel to Los Angeles to take on a Chargers' team that may not have Justin Herbert available for the game as he battles an ankle injury. The undercard is a Browns-Raiders contest that could leave the loser in a very bad position in the hyper-competitive AFC.
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Buffalo Bills (3-0) at Baltimore Ravens (1-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
The top game of the week is on Sunday Night Football as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson square off in a battle of two of the game's top quarterbacks. This contest represents Buffalo's stiffest test so far as they look to cement themselves as the top challenger to Kansas City in the AFC.
Monday, Sept. 30
Monday Night Football
- Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2) (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
- Seattle Seahawks (3-0) at Detroit Lions (2-1) (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
The first month of the NFL season will come to an end with a second consecutive Monday night doubleheader. Titans-Dolphins opens the night on ESPN while the bigger game, Seahawks-Lions, kicks off 45 minutes later on ABC.