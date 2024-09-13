NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 2 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books and it was a lackluster one for a majority of the offensive players in the league. Bargain DFS picks did not do well across the board, but specifically, my picks were bad. Thankfully I got Baker Mayfield right, but that's about all I can hang my hat on from Week 1.
Hopefully, with more intel, we can up our game this week and hit on some strong bargains. Add in the fact that injuries have already opened up some snaps for cheaper DFS plays, and we might have a better time of it in Week 2.
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields, Steelers vs. Broncos ($5.4K)
Fields didn't put up strong numbers in Week 1, but he did run the ball 14 times for 57 yards and didn't turn the ball over. If he had found the endzone with his legs, he'd have finished as QB8 on the week and at his price, he would have been a decent pick. It looks like he'll get another shot to start this week against the Broncos, who could not get pressure on Geno Smith in Week 1. Smith didn't have a great game, but a 30-yard rushing TD pushed him to QB6 on the week. Fields is very much in play for a similar finish at a good price.
Brock Purdy, 49ers vs. Vikings ($6.1k)
Purdy didn't do much against the Jets in Week 1, but he looked good and had a beautifully thrown touchdown pass dropped by Brandon Aiyuk. The Vikings have a good defense, but Purdy looked like he had taken a step forward this season against a good Jets defense. If they turn any of those six Jake Moosy field goal drives into a passing touchdown, we would likely feel much better about his fantasy prospects this week.
Running backs
J.K. Dobbins, Chargers vs. Panthers ($5.4k)
Gus Edwards, Chargers vs. Panthers ($5.2k)
Dobbins will be a popular play on DraftKings at his low price. He gets to face a Panthers defense that Alvin Kamara had his way with and who also lost their best defender, DL Derrick Brown. Dobbins went off on the Raiders, as he hit 135 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries. Of course, the usage isn't quite what we'd want, as Gus Edwards split work with him. The hope is that Dobbins sees a bit more of that split after his big game and Edwards' lackluster game. But, even if he's not the bell cow back, his price is low enough that he'll still have value splitting work in this strong matchup.
Edwards isn't much cheaper than Dobbins and didn't look as good last week, but this matchup and the uncertainty of the split makes Edwards a good tournament play, as I expect Dobbins to have a big percentage of DFS players rostering him.
Najee Harris, Steelers vs. Broncos ($5.5k)
Harris was the clear leader in the Steelers backfield last week as he rushed 20 times for 70 yards and caught one pass for nine yards against the Falcons. I expect this week's game to be close and the Steelers to once again try to run the ball. The Broncos allowed the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker to total 109 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches, while backup Zach Charbonnet caught a 26-yard touchdown after Walker was banged up. This is a game where Harris should see over 20 touches again and if he can find the end zone, he would be a DFS value at his lowered price.
Wide receivers
Greg Dortch, Cardinals vs. Rams ($4.6k)
Dortch was a PPR bargain last week, as he caught 6-of-8 passes for 47 yards at just $3,900 at DraftKings. His price has raised to $4,600, which I don't love, but it's still cheap if you think 10-15 DK points can get you where you need to be this week.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants vs. Commanders ($4.3k)
Robinson was second overall in targets last week, as he saw 12 from Daniel Jones. He ended up with six receptions for 44 yards and one rushing attempt for 14 more yards. The kicker is that in Week 2 he'll get to face the Commanders' awful pass defense. Even if he doesn't see 12 targets again, I expect a more efficient per-touch line with a better shot at finding the end zone.
Tight ends
Foster Moreau, Saints vs. Cowboys ($2.6k)
Moreau is dealing with a concussion but was spotted at practice on Wednesday. That means he should be able to go, but nothing is certain at this point. The good news for Moreau is that he took over the tight end position in New Orleans, logging a 77 percent snap share despite missing a few plays at the end of the game. He ended up catching all four of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys gave up seven receptions for 71 yards to Browns tight ends, which tied for third-worst in receptions and second-worst in yards on the week.
Colby Parkinson, Rams vs. Cardinals ($3.1k)
Parkinson is the no-doubt No. 1 tight end for the Rams and tied for fourth in tight end targets for Week 1. Yes, five targets tied for fourth. The good news is that he's on a good offensive team and they just lost one of their top targets in Puka Nacua. Plus, the Cardinals' defense has plenty of holes in it this season.