NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 4 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
Welcome to Week 4's DFS bargain bin! Last week was okay, with hits on Zach Charbonnet, Jauan Jennings, Diontae Johnson, and Jake Ferguson, but going ultra cheap at quarterback was super bad and not in the hit movie kind of way.
Gardner Minshew and Skylar Thompson were the opposite of good picks, but I'm still always going to be keen on finding true bargains at the quarterback position. Oooh, who's quarterbacking for the Dolphins this week?
Let's get right to it. These prices come from DraftKings, but hopefully these players will be value plays wherever you find your DFS enjoyment.
Sunday's Week 4 NFL DFS bargain bin for main slate
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields, Steelers vs. Colts ($5.5k)
Justin Fields had his best fantasy game of the season last week, as he rushed for a touchdown and threw another. That rushing touchdown is what we're looking for from Fields to raise his fantasy ceiling each week. He gets a good matchup with a poor Indianapolis Colts defense, which will be without cornerback Kenny Moore, defensive end Kwity Paye, and defensive end Deforest Buckner.
Andy Dalton, Panthers vs. Bengals ($5.3)
Andy Dalton will likely be a popular pick at this price range and coming off a big game in his first start. Dalton put up 318 passing yards and three touchdowns against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that had looked above average until that game. He now faces a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is down pretty bad. They've lost all three of their games and just had rookie Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders put up 38 points on them on Monday night. They get a short turnaround and travel to Carolina to take on Dalton, who looked in full command of Dave Canales offense last week. Plus, they will be down their best two defensive linemen.
Running backs
Chubba Hubbard, Panthers vs. Bengals ($5.7k)
Now that Dalton is behind center, the offense opened up, giving Chubba Hubbard a lot more space to work in Week 3. And he took advantage, as he rushed 21 times for 114 yards and caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. That is some great usage and with the Bengals hurting on the defensive line, Hubbard should be able to find some room to run, but if the Bengals get a lead, he should still be useful as a receiver in comeback mode.
Carson Steele, Chiefs at Chargers ($5.5k)
Steele played well in Week 3, his first ever start. He didn't put up huge numbers, but he did have 17 rushing attempts and two targets, putting together 74 yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Steele should be in line for a lot of work, as the Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites and Justin Herbert's ankle isn't healthy and he'll be without his left and right tackles. Steele doesn't have a ton of upside, but his chances of getting into the end zone this week are good.
Wide receivers
Greg Dortch/Michael Wilson, Cardinals vs. Commanders ($4.3k/$4.2k)
This matchup is great for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals pass catchers, as the Commanders have been head and shoulders above the rest of the league in just how awful their pass defense is. But, the reason so many DFSers will be in on these two is because Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is out due to a concussion. McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the two top-targeted players on the team, so both Dortch and Wilson should be in line for a bump in usage.
Wilson has the bigger upside, as he plays on the outside and is going to see deeper targets, but Dortch should have a strong floor as the slot receiver. At their cost, they both are good plays and if by chance Harrison aggravates his quad injury, they could see even bigger upside.
George Pickens, Steelers vs. Colts ($5.7k)
I wish he were a bit cheaper, but I love this matchup, and I think Fields and George Pickens finally get their deep touchdown in this one. The Colts rank 26th in DVOA against number-one receivers and 28th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers this season.
Tight ends
Elijah Higgins, Cardinals vs. Commanders ($3.1k)
Elijah Higgins will take over for McBride this week and has some upside, as he is a converted wide receiver and has already caught a touchdown this season. He's still a bit of an unknown, so there's plenty of risk there, but his ceiling is better than most backup tight ends in the league.
Brock Bowers, Raiders vs. Browns ($5.6k)
Brock Bowers might not have been on everyone's radar with a matchup against what has been a good Browns defense, but wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Michael Meyer have been ruled out for this one, which should give Bowers all the targets he can handle. And he's too good to not be able to put up useful fantasy points if given enough opportunities.