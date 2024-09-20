NFL DFS picks: Sunday's Week 3 bargain bin for the main slate
By Chet Gresham
Welcome to Week 3 of the DFS bargain bin. It's been a mixed bag so far, but these are riskier plays for the most part. Running back injuries continue to help free up touches for cheaper backs and so far those backs have played well. This week it looks like Zach Charbonnet and Cam Akers are those backs this week. We'll see if they can keep up the value plays at the position.
Quarterbacks
Skylar Thompson, Dolphins at Seahawks ($5.1k)
Thompson has looked decent in preseason games but hasn't shown much when given chances in the regular season. The good news is that he has a real shot to put up decent fantasy numbers this week in a good offensive scheme with multiple playmakers. We know Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle have the speed and ability to go the distance on any play. Add in the fact that the Seahawks have been a Top 10 offense, and Thompson is going to be pushed to throw the ball.
Gardner Minshew, Raiders vs. Panthers ($5.3k)
The Panthers defense has allowed five passing touchdowns through two games, while the Raiders have been one of the pass-heaviest teams in the league. Their passing rate has allowed Minshew to accumulate the second-most passing yards in the NFL so far and his underlying analytics have been positive. The emergence of Brock Bowers has helped, but Minshew also has Davante Adams to throw to and at his price, he could easily be a strong play this week in DFS.
Running backs
Cam Akers, Texans vs. Vikings ($4.7k)
Both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce were unable to practice this week with ankle injuries. Akers is set up for a big workload as long as both remain out this week. The Vikings defense isn't a pushover, but Jordan Mason did rush 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown last week. But in the end, this is more of a price and volume usage play.
Tony Pollard, Titans vs. Packers ($6.0k)
Pollard has played well this season, ranking as RB12 in PPR scoring with 33 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown, adding eight receptions on 10 targets. The Packers have been susceptible to the run, allowing 288 total yards and three touchdowns to the position. Plus, Tyjae Spears is questionable and should be limited somewhat if he plays.
Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks vs. Dolphins ($6.0k)
The Dolphins have allowed good games to Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby and James Cook so far this season. Seattle's offense has been strong and Kenneth Walker is hurt with an abdominal injury. Charbonnet hasn't been great as a runner so far, but he's rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown in his first two games. Plus, he doesn't come off the field, giving him plenty of chances as long as Walker is out.
Wide receivers
Jauan Jennings, 49ers at Rams ($4.1k)
Deebo Samuel is out this week and George Kittle is dealing with a hamstring injury. That leaves Brandon Aiyuk and Jennings as the top targets if Kittle is out. If Kittle does play, it hurts Jennings' upside, but he would still have value at his low price.
Jordan Whittington, Rams vs. 49ers ($4.2k)
Whittington appears to be Cooper Kupp's replacement, which is a good spot to be in. He played in two preseason games, catching 11-of-17 targets for 126 yards and looked good doing so. He's risky to be sure, but I like his upside in this matchup against the 49ers who rank third-worst in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.
Diontae Johnson, Panthers at Raiders ($4.9k)
I'm not totally sold that Andy Dalton is going to turn Johnson into a great fantasy play week in and week out, but I do believe he'll help him get to a better floor and ceiling. Bryce Young just wasn't able to get the ball to his receivers consistently. Johnson's 12 targets easily lead the team, with three players tied at seven. If the offense is even a little better, Johnson will be a big part of that improvement.
Tight ends
Jake Ferguson, Cowboys vs. Ravens ($4.5k)
The Ravens have allowed the second most receptions and yards to tight ends this season. Ferguson hurt his knee in Week 1 but was close to returning in Week 2 and should be good to go for this matchup. Dak Prescott didn't stop targeting the position with Ferguson out, as he gave Luke Schoonmaker six targets, which he caught all six of for 43 yards. We should see Ferguson get work underneath as the Ravens try to limit the explosive plays that have plagued them this year.
Brock Bowers, Raiders vs. Panthers ($5.4k)
Bowers looked the part of a true top-end tight end last week as he caught all nine of his targets for 98 yards. He now leads all tight ends in receptions and yards. The Panthers have allowed two touchdowns to the position already, and they don't have much talent defensively. I'd expect Bowers' first touchdown this week.