NFL Divisional Round Schedule 2024: Teams, dates and how to watch
There have been some wild results throughout Super Wild Card Weekend that shook up the NFL playoff bracket. Check out the full schedule for the Divisional Round.
The NFL playoffs are always a wild affair and Super Wild Card Weekend has been no exception. The headliner of the weekend was Green Bay's shocking blowout of the Dallas Cowboys to become the first No. 7 seed to advance to the Divisional Round while Detroit's dramatic 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams gave the Lions their first playoff victory since 1992.
There are still two games left on Super Wild Card Weekend thanks to a snow delay pushing back the Bills-Steelers matchup but the NFL has released its full divisional round schedule. There are a few unknowns since the full slate won't be finalized until the conclusion of the Eagles-Buccaneers game tomorrow night and this post will be updated at that point.
NFL Divisional Round Playoff Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 20
- Houston Texans (10-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) or Baltimore Ravens (13-4) (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- Green Bay Packers (9-8) at San Francisco 49ers (12-5) (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Sunday, Jan. 21
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) or Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) at Detroit Lions (12-5) (3:00 p.m. ET on NBC): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4) or Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) at Buffalo Bills (11-6) (6:40 p.m. ET on CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
There are two key contingencies to watch as the delay in the Pittsburgh/Buffalo game have impacted the schedule. If Pittsburgh upsets Buffalo, they will play on Sunday night against Baltimore while Houston travels to Kansas City on Saturday. If the Bills win, they will host Kansas City on Sunday while Baltimore will take on Houston on Saturday afternoon.
The other thing of note is that Detroit's opponent will be determined by the result of Monday night's game between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. Those matchups were set in order to ensure that the winners of Monday's games would have six days of rest before their next playoff matchup.
Saturday's first broadcast will also mark the first time that ESPN has broadcast a playoff game in the divisional round. This is a staple in the new television contracts that the NFL signed with its broadcast partners prior to this season, allowing ESPN to broadcast both a Wild Card and divisional game while entering the Super Bowl rotation.