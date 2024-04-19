NFL Draft analyst suggests Raiders could shock the world in first round
The Las Vegas Raiders could surprise their fans with their pick at No. 13 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Kinnu Singh
The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2023 season with another disappointing 8-9 record, but the team ended it on a high note. The Raiders rallied together after a dismal 3-5 start under former head coach Josh McDaniels. Still, the promotion of head coach Antonio Pierce wasn't enough to rectify their most pressing roster need: a long-term answer at the quarterback position.
Pierce addressed these issues last month, bluntly stating that before and after Derek Carr, "it's been a bunch of one-stop guys." This was after the team signed veteran journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract in March, which Minshew himself doesn't seem to believe is a long-term solution. Minshew acknowledged that the Raiders' search for starting quarterback is "going to be competitive" as the Raiders "try to put together the best quarterback room they can."
If the Raiders want to become competitive in a challenging AFC West division, they'll likely have to find a long-term quarterback solution through the 2024 NFL Draft.
Michael Penix Jr. could be drafted by Raiders in first round
While LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has a relationship with Pierce that dates back to his high school days, there's little chance Las Vegas can land him the Heisman Trophy winner. If they choose not to trade up from the No. 13 overall pick, there's another viable quarterback candidate who may be worth the first-round risk.
"One constant I keep hearing from people I trust is that the Raiders really do like Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and could select him at No. 13 overall," ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller said.
Penix has been one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his draft stock has been versatile. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Washington quarterback could be drafted as early as the mid-first round and as late as the mid-second round.
Penix led the Huskies on a magical run to the CFP National Championship in 2023, but there are considerable concerns about his injury history that could give NFL teams pause. Prior to transferring to Washington, he suffered four straight season-ending injuries during his four years at Indiana. He suffered two torn ACL ligaments and had two shoulder injuries. After reuniting with coach Kalen Deboer at Washington, Penix managed to stay healthy and had his best season in 2023. He threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Miller believes that drafted Penix as high as No. 13 overall would "qualify as a surprise, despite the fact that Penix is a beautiful thrower from the pocket and has the best overall arm strength in his class."
The Athletic's Vic Tafur also reported that whispers were getting louder about the Raiders selecting Penix with their No. 13 overall pick.