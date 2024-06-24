NFL Draft insider hints at least 2 teams could up trade up for Georgia's Carson Beck
By John Buhler
Bias aside, Carson Beck should already be on a shortlist of candidates who could realistically go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck is the most talented quarterback to play at Georgia since Matthew Stafford, who went No. 1 overall to the Detroit Lions way back in 2009. Although other players could end up being the top pick next spring, who are among the teams who would want to draft Beck high?
While appearing on NFL Live, ESPN's NFL Draft insider Matt Miller mentioned that the handful of teams that could be picking towards the top of the draft already have young quarterbacks. New England has Drake Maye, Denver has Bo Nix and Carolina has Bryce Young. We could be looking at a team like the Tennessee Titans, or potentially a handful of teams who may have to trade up for him.
Miller mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants could be prime trade-up candidates.
“It has to be Carson Beck from Georgia. Interestingly enough, on that FPI, four of those teams have young quarterbacks. So I think next year is that time where we maybe do see a team like the New York Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders try to move up the board to get Carson Beck, who right now, is the No. 1 quarterback in the class."
Miller did mention that Beck got better with great playing time during his first year as the starter.
"We saw him play a little bit in 2022. Four touchdowns, no interceptions. Last year, taking the place of Stetson Bennett as the starter, really came out hot – 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions."
Here is the entire clip of Miller appearing on NFL Live to discuss Beck's rising NFL Draft stock.
Let's now discuss if the Giants or the Raiders are the right teams to potentially trade up for Beck.
Matt Miller lists two teams who should trade up for UGA QB Carson Beck
Of the two situations, the Raiders is the far better one than the Giants. This is because neither Raiders quarterback of note carries the label of a franchise guy. For as much as I like Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell's games, the Raiders would pivot off either of them in an instant to be able to go forward with Beck. Factor in that Brock Bowers now plays for the Raiders, and there you go.
As for the Giants, there is still a sliver of hope that Daniel Jones can be the guy. New York had that great season two years ago, but Brian Daboll needs to be smart about this. He may not have a great quarterback situation this season, but how he handles Jones and Drew Lock will go a long way in the Giants' brass potentially trusting him to be the man to groom Beck as a pro. This remains to be seen.
Overall, I think you can flip a coin between Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers as the likeliest first overall pick next year. For those clamoring for Shedeur Sanders, what are you doing on Saturdays besides not watching college football? Beck may be starring at my alma mater, but I do respect Ewers' howitzer of a right arm. I just wish the dude didn't get hurt every year. This is why it has to be Beck.
Beck going to the Silver and Black would be epic, but him going to the G-Men could move the needle.