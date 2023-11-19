NFL Draft order after Week 11: Bears pull off tanking masterclass with Lions loss
Here is how the draft order is shaping up with NFL's Week 11 coming to a close.
By Josh Wilson
Thanksgiving is nearly here, a perfect reminder that a simple perspective twist is perhaps all you need to find genuine satisfaction in life. For instance, if you're an NFL team that is struggling to win and get a footing in your respective division or conference, you can toil and be upset with your circumstances.
Or, you can be thankful that you're going to have a great draft pick.
That is, unless, you're the Carolina Panthers and you've traded it away. Ope.
Speaking of that, the Bears, who own the Panthers' pick that's positioned to be No. 1, also own their own pick, and protected its value by losing Sunday in an all-out implosion against the Detroit Lions. They stand at No. 5 but would have edged ever-so-slightly closer to the 7-9 range with a win. Chicago was outscored 17-6 in the final frame.
OK, aside from the Panthers most teams can be thankful for something as Week 11 comes to a close and Thanksgiving week comes upon us in Week 12. Either you are in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC or NFC, or you'll be in the mix on scouting tours throughout December and January.
2024 NFL Draft order after Week 11
After the 1 p.m. slate of Sunday games, here's how the NFL Draft order plays out in the first round. Of course, note that everything 19th overall and onward is determined by when each team is eliminated from the postseason. For now, they are sorted by record.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
- Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears
- Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Commanders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
The big question is what the Bears will do with the pick if they get it. Will they trade Justin Fields and look to move onto another young quarterback? Or might they stand behind him and continue to accrue talent elsewhere? Reports Sunday morning indicate they're leaning toward keeping Fields, but that doesn't mean he has nothing left to prove. How he performs the rest of the way this year is the main narrative for the Bears in 2023.
This week, he completed 16-of-23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 104 yards on 18 carries.
With picks No. 1 and 5 as of now, they could really do some damage.