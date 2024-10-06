NFL Draft order after Week 5: Predicting where the QBs fall
By Scott Rogust
The NFL has entered its fifth week of the 2024 season. By now, fans and experts have an idea of who will be in legitimate contender for the Super Bowl, and those who will be looking to sell at the Nov. 5 trade deadline and prepare to select early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the early slate of the Week 5 schedule, there were some results that shaped up the early portions of the NFL Draft board. The Cleveland Browns completely no-showed against the Washington Commanders, thanks to the horrendous play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Andy Dalton magic ran out for the Carolina Panthers, as they were blown out 36-10 by the Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears. The New England Patriots' losing streak extends to four games after losing 15-10 to the Miami Dolphins.
As is always the case for the worst teams in the NFL, the discussion about whether or not they should draft a quarterback or not begins. When it comes to first-round talent at the quarterback position, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Georgia's Carson Beck, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and Miami's Cam Ward fit the bill. So, where could they end up if the season were to end after Week 5?
Updated NFL Draft order after Week 5
This is what the draft order would look like after Week 5, courtesy of Tankathon.
- New England Patriots (1-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
- Cleveland Browns (1-4)
- Carolina Panthers (1-4)
- Tennessee Titans (1-3)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (1-3)
- New York Giants (1-3)
- Miami Dolphins (2-3)
- New York Jets (2-3)
- Indianapolis Colts (2-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- New Orleans Saints (2-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
- Green Bay Packers (2-2)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)
- Denver Broncos (2-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
- Chicago Bears (3-2)
- Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
- Buffalo Bills (3-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
- Detroit Lions (3-1)
- Washington Commanders (4-1)
- Houston Texans (4-1)
- Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
One team that seriously needs to find an upgrade at quarterback, and could very well pick one first in the draft, it's the Cleveland Browns. Trading a bunch of high draft picks to the Houston Texans for Watson, then signing him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract proved to be a disastrous decision. Watson looks like a shell of his former self and is actively costing the Browns games.
If the season were to end today, the first quarterback taken off the board would be Shedeur Sanders. He has incredible arm strength and accuracy and is a true playmaker.
The Carolina Panthers could very well be in the market for a new signal caller, despite over a year removed from trading the farm to select Bryce Young No. 1 overall. The Panthers benched Young after two games, opening the door for trade rumors. Considering this is a new regime that didn't draft Young, would it be entirely shocking if the Panthers selected a new quarterback?
In this case, Carson Beck could make sense. While he isn't lighting up scoreboards on a weekly basis, he does possess the throwing power and prototypical size that NFL teams like.
The New York Giants tried desperately to move on from Daniel Jones this past offseason, but were unable to draft his replacement. So, expect the Giants to draft a quarterback in the first round. The Giants need a quarterback who is a true dual threat, and Jalen Milroe stands out. Milroe can make deep pass further than 20-yards downfield, and can make Lamar Jackson-esque plays with his legs. If Brian Daboll is to remain head coach, imagine the plays he can draw up for Milroe.
Like the Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to draft a quarterback. They are running with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell this year, then it will be back to the drawing board to find their future quarterback. Miami's Cam Ward has truly made a name for himself this year, leading the Hurricanes to an undefeated record and showing off how clutch he can be this past weekend after overcoming a 35-10 deficit against Cal to win 39-38.