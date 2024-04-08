NFL Draft prospect arrested for DWI after telling teams he was done with partying
Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat being arrested and charged with a DWI after swearing off the party life to NFL teams does little to quell any concerns franchises may have about his off-the-field antics.
By Lior Lampert
Texas defensive tackle and 2024 NFL Draft prospect T’Vondre Sweat was arrested early on Sunday morning and charged with a DWI in Austin, Texas, per KXAN News.
The timing of the incident is far from ideal for the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, who is viewed as a potential Day 2 pick in the draft (which is roughly three weeks away) and has developed a track record of living it up a little too much to a point where he has had to quell any concerns with NFL teams.
Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI ahead of NFL Draft
“Sweat has been upfront with NFL teams about his ‘partying’ as underclassmen,” per Dane Brugler of The Athletic. “And made it a point of emphasis in interviews that it was all in the past,” he added. But actions speak louder than words, and the DWI arrest makes it hard to take the standout defensive tackle’s comments at face value.
Sweat logged 45 total tackles (including eight for loss), two sacks, and four pass deflections in 2023, trailing only fellow Texas teammate Byron Murphy II in terms of the NFL Next Gen Stats prospect rankings metric amongst defensive tackles, with a 6.38 grade. But his off-the-field behavior could negatively impact his draft stock.
While the incident certainly does little to quell concerns regarding the maturity of Sweat, we have seen time and time again that talent trumps all when it comes to the NFL Draft. Teams will look to take advantage of a player like Sweat, who could slide down the board because of an incident of this nature, and his on-field production makes it worth the risk.
Despite swearing off the party life to NFL front office executives, coaches, and scouts, Sweat appears to have more work ahead of him to alleviate any potential concerns if he wants to ensure he will hear his name called during the draft.