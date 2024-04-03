What’s the record for most first-round picks by one school?
Which colleges have the most first-round picks ever and in a single year in the NFL Draft?
By Scott Rogust
The new NFL league year has begun, and teams have made moves to either improve their roster of free up some cap space for the upcoming season or the future. With the top free agents off the board, the attention is now set on the 2024 NFL Draft.
From Thursday, Apr. 25, until Saturday, Apr. 27, the NFL world will be in Detroit, Mich. for the draft. Front offices and coaches will consult to figure out which players would be the best to select when they are on the board. It is pivotal that these teams are correct on these picks, especially in the first couple of rounds.
While the NFL is trying to get the best talent possible in hopes of building a Super Bowl contender in the near future, the college football world is competing for bragging rights. Specifically, some of the top programs in the nation want to say that they have the most players turned pro. Not only that, but also to see who has the most players drafted early on.
Well, here's which school holds the record for most first-round picks of all-time, and in a single year.
Which school has the most first-round NFL Draft picks all-time?
The Alabama Crimson Tide hold the distinction of having the most players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft all time. Alabama has seen 46 former players selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft, which remains a record.
Not too far behind them,. however, are the Georgia Bulldogs, who have had 40 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Considering the powerhouse the program has become, the Bulldogs may very well close the gap soon.
Which school has the most first-round NFL Draft picks in a single year?
Two schools hold the record for the most first-round picks in a single NFL Draft. They are the Miami Hurricanes in 2004 and the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021 with six players each.
Here are the members of the Miami football program who were selected in the first-round of the 2004 NFL Draft:
- Sean Taylor, S, Washington at No. 5 overall
- Kellen Winslow II, TE, Cleveland Browns at No. 6 overall
- Jonathan Vilma, LB, New York Jets at No. 12 overall
- D.J. Williams, LB, Denver Broncos at No. 17 overall
- Vernon Carey, OT, Miami Dolphins at No. 19 overall
- Vince Wilfork, DT, New England Patriots at No. 21 overall
The Hurricanes stood alone with this record for the 17 years before the Alabama Crimson Tide showed up. Fresh off a national championship, here are the six players who were drafted in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft:
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins at No. 6 overall
- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos at No. 9 overall
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 overall
- Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots at No. 15 overall
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Las Vegas Raiders at No. 17 overall
- Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 overall
It will remain to be seen if one program can see seven of their players selected in the first round of a single NFL Draft.