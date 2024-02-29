NFL Draft rumors: Bears could be in position to build elite defense, draft rising-stock rookie
The Chicago Bears have a chance to take their defense to the next level, while one rookie's stock could go through the roof with an impressive combine
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft courtesy of a heist of a trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.
They also have the No. 9 overall pick because of their own tough sledding this past season, meaning the Bears have the prime opportunity to land two blue-chip prospects to build their team around. Right now, the No. 1 pick looks like it will be used on a quarterback, but what about the other selection?
Well, it may be at a position that no one expects with a player no one would expect. Say hello to Byron Murphy II out of Texas (subscription required). Hello indeed. The Longhorn star is 6-1 and 308 pounds of pure beef, and he had a monster season last year in helping Texas make it to the College Football Playoff, and from the outside, has the best chance of jumping up the board with a strong combine according to ESPN's Matt Miller, who thinks he could be the first defensive player off the board.
That would put him right in range for the Bears to select him if Chicago is truly trying to go with best player available, regardless of fit.
While his height is a bit questionable, his motor and work ethic cannot be ignored. Murphy has shown quickness all season to be able to penetrate opposing backfields, similar to how Aaron Donald did it at Pittsburgh. Is Murphy the next Aaron Donald? Come on, that's ludicrous. But undersized defensive linemen turning into NFL superstars? That's not out of the ordinary.
If Byron Murphy II has a strong NFL Combine, he could very well be in play with the Chicago Bears for the No. 9 overall pick
What makes this a bit puzzling however is that Chicago drafted two defensive tackles in the second and third round last season with Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zaach Pickens. So why would the Bears make this move? There's also trading to think about because if the value jumps up and someone is desperate to jump up, the Bears could take advantage of it.
Remember, Ryan Poles loves to build through the draft and stockpile draft picks. This could be big for the Bears if they really want to keep adding more capital for the future to help continue sculpting this roster into the vision the Bears want, but again, that depends on several factors, including the quarterback. That No. 9 pick is almost as valuable because it could go several different ways.
Byron Murphy II would provide a boost for the Bears and help build up their defense, but the whole team needs a boost, and frankly, the Bears need to be careful with making the decision. If Murphy is worth the pick, take him and don't look back. If not, find a partner and grab a haul for it. There's nowhere to go but up in the Windy City, and at this point, any sort of help would be welcome.