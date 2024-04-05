NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles’ sneaky plan, Browns replacing Watson, Jets surprising options
- Eagles have a sneaky round-one draft strategy up their sleeves
- Browns eyeing a potential Deshaun Watson replacement
- Jets between two surprising options with No. 10 pick
By Lior Lampert
NFL free agency has died down at this stage in the offseason for the most part. However, shockwaves have radiated across the league through the trade market because of recent blockbuster deals that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. Teams and fans alike have shifted their minds to the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and rightfully so, allowing us to assess the next stage of the new league year.
NFL Draft rumors: Jets between two surprising options at No. 10
The New York Jets are reportedly weighing between two surprising yet intriguing options with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, per Charlie Campbell of Walter Football – Georgia tight end Brock Bowers or Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Campbell notes the “inclination is to take a playmaker with the 10th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft” within the Jets organization, specifically naming Bowers and Odunze as preferred targets.
While many have speculated whether the Jets should be in favor of selecting an offensive lineman with the tenth pick to bolster their pass protection and keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers upright or adding a dynamic pass-catcher, it appears that the team feels comfortable leaning towards the latter after the offseason acquisitions of veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.
New York recently signed wideout Mike Williams shortly after his release from the Los Angeles Chargers, but the 2017 first-round pick may not be at full strength to begin the season after tearing his ACL early in the 2023 campaign. So the Jets could look to add more playmakers for Rodgers alongside Williams and rising receiver Garrett Wilson, knowing they patched up their offensive line via free agency.
However, there is no guarantee that either Bowers or Odunze will be available when the Jets are on the clock, so fans may not want to get their hopes up yet. But it seems like they are the leaders in the clubhouse to be picked by the Jets if they are still on the board.
NFL Draft Rumors: Browns eyeing potential Deshaun Watson replacement
The Cleveland Browns are on the hook for the fully guaranteed $46 million annual salary of quarterback Deshaun Watson for three more seasons. But that has not deterred the franchise from exploring a potential replacement option in the form of Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton, whom they hosted for a Top 30 visit this week, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
“Milton brings Day 3 value as a 6-foot-5 passer with a massive arm but is considered raw at the position,” Fowler says, which suggests the Browns could be exploring the idea of bringing him in as a developmental prospect as they ride out what remains of the Watson contract with hopes that he will be ready to take the mantle when the time comes.
Regardless, it is noteworthy that Cleveland is interested in a quarterback prospect like Milton.
After spending his first three years of college at Michigan, Milton transferred to Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season and has not looked back since. He completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,813 while boasting a 20:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, adding 299 rushing yards and seven scores through the ground in 2023.
While Milton is known for his incredible arm strength, mobility as a dual-threat passer, and great size (6-foot-5, 244 pounds), he has a ways to go in terms of scanning the field and running a pro-style offense, making him more of a project for the Browns than someone who can come in and compete with Watson for the starting job on day one.
NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles have sneaky Round 1 strategy up their sleeve
After making left tackle Jordan Mailata one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles may not be done prioritizing their protection up front for franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Matt Miller of ESPN has informed us to look out for the Eagles as a “sneaky offensive tackle team in Round 1,”($) despite the recent lucrative long-term extension they signed Mailata to, pointing out the forward-thinking draft process of Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman.
“With right tackle Lane Johnson entering his age-34 season and center Jason Kelce retiring this offseason, don’t be shocked if a player like Oklahoma’s [Tyler] Guyton is tabbed as a Week 1 starting right guard and eventual replacement for Johnson,” Miller adds.
While the Eagles may not need a tackle now, there will be soon enough. And considering Philly boasts one of the most complete rosters in the NFL and has few (if any) immediate holes the team needs to plug this offseason via the draft, getting a head start on revamping the offensive line could be a worthwhile move.
Whatever the Eagles decide to do, Roseman and their front office have earned the benefit of the doubt based on their successful track record of roster construction.