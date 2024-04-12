NFL Draft Rumors: Vikings QB fluidity, Steelers honing in, Bills slow-playing WR
- Minnesota has multiple QB love interests
- Pittsburgh has a good idea of what they will do in Round 1
- Buffalo isn't as desperate for a WR as many assume
The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. With the first round likely to garner the most trades and the most intrigue, rumors are beginning to percolate. There appears no doubt that three quarterbacks will be taken with the first three picks, but what happens afterward remains to be seen.
Arizona having the No. 4 pick is what really can get the juices flowing for speculation. The Cardinals have already come out and said that the pick is indeed open for business, but the cost is alarming. Three first-round picks? Who's got that kind of draft capital? Only a handful of clubs would be willing to make such a move.
Here's what's laying in the rumor mines at the moment.
NFL Draft Rumors: Minnesota Vikings playing Bachelor/Bachelorette with QB Draft Prospects
Armed with two first-round picks in this draft and a desire to move up the board, the Minnesota Vikings look poised to make a blockbuster move to land a quarterback. They released Kirk Cousins, allowing him to move to the ATL. But here's where it gets tricky. Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah came out and said there are multiple QBs that the Vikings are in love with in this draft, per DAZN.
“When you go back to the team element and value, I think there’s multiple guys that we are in love with just on an outright basis. But there’s other guys we’re in love with given what, if we get them at a certain value, what they’d also be able to come with, as I talked about earlier, skill-set-wise, if you’re talking about the ability to overcome context — well, if the guy has less ability but we have assets to go get somebody who is not going to put him in that situation, those things add up, too.
Minnesota has no choice but to get this pick right. The problem, however, is coming out and saying they love too many quarterbacks. If that was the case, why sacrifice future draft capital to ensure that you have two first-round picks this year to move up to the Top 5? Furthermore, knowing that the Bears are likely going to select Caleb Williams, wouldn't it be in Minnesota's best interest to have conviction of their guy so they can get him and put him up against Caleb for years to come?
Last year, the Carolina Panthers bet their future on Bryce Young. Like Young's height, the Panthers have come up small and that package resulted in the Bears getting the top pick. One bad trade is enough to cripple a franchise for years upon years. See Russell Wilson in Denver, OR Minnesota need only revisit the Herschel Walker trade that THEY MADE. The Vikings need to assess everything and make a firm offer to ensure they get who they really want, although getting a QB doesn't automatically guarantee success, it's getting the right one for the right price.
NFL Draft Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers 1st round pick preference looking clearer by the minute
Armed with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in an interesting situation. They have two quarterbacks on their roster. One is a Super Bowl champion and free agent signing flop in Russell Wilson. The other is a former first-round pick — Justin Fields. Whomever they decide to go forward with is up to them, but the success of the Steelers starts up front. That's why the offensive line might be the right target.
One of their priorities that needs to be addressed is the center position. The good news for Pittsburgh, they are in a position where the best college player at that position could be sitting there right in front of them in Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson. Just add that to an offensive line that has a young and upcoming Broderick Jones. That's two talented and young building blocks on rookie contracts that will deserve second contracts once it's their turn. You can't ask for anything better if you are the Steelers.
NFL Draft Rumors: Buffalo Bills have glaring hole at WR, may decided to fill all holes by trading down
The Stefon Diggs saga was one of the ages. Josh Allen's former top target was shipped off to Houston to help CJ Stroud, leaving a gaping hole at the wideout spot. No doubt it has to be filled with someone else, but whom? The Bills don't have an answer yet but don't expect them to move up the board and secure someone. Matter of fact, expect them to trade down and land more picks.
ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that Buffalo might choose to stay at No. 28 or even trade back, meaning you won't likely see them take a big leap up the board to ensure they get one of the top wideouts in the draft. The good news for the Bills is, this draft has plenty of wide receivers that could fall to them or they could opt to take one in the later parts of the draft in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.
Not all superstar wide receivers are first-round picks. Just ask Diggs himself of Puka Nacua, who was a sixth-round steal while also dominating on the basketball court, see the most recent Celebrity All-Star Game. Buffalo can still address all the other holes on their roster including cornerback with the loss of Tre White. It's a new transition phase in Orchard Park, and who comes in is a mystery.