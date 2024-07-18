NFL execs, coaches and scouts are misaligned on Sauce Gardner in CB rankings
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released the results of a recently conducted survey to assess the top 10 cornerbacksin the NFL.
Fowler anonymously canvassed roughly 80 executives, coaches and scouts across the league to weigh in on the debate. And for the most part, the results aren't shocking, though some voters strayed away from the conventional ranks.
For example, New York Jets star corner Sauce Gardner was surprisingly among the most contentious options of the bunch. Ultimately, he ended up as the No. 3 player on the list. Still, Fowler's intel suggests not everyone on the ballot feels as strongly about the 23-year-old.
NFL execs, coaches and scouts misalign on Sauce Gardner based on CB rankings
Some had Gardner listed as high as No. 1 on their respective poll. However, Fowler cites "a few" personnel members excluding him from the top 10 entirely.
Moreover, Fowler notes one "high-ranking" NFL evaluator described Gardner as "one of the most overrated players in the league."
"You could call holding on him every play," the insider additionally referenced.
Conversely, Fowler documents others raving about Gardner's combination of physical traits and coverage skills.
"Who else with his length and size (6-foot-3) can cover like him?" a veteran AFC scout told Fowler. Meanwhile, a scouting director praised Gardner for being so good that opponents "don't test him."
Regardless of where you stand on the Gardner spectrum, the results and numbers don't lie. Statistically, he has a legitimate case to be considered the best defensive back in football.
Pro Football Focus has crowned Gardner the top cornerback in consecutive campaigns. He has been recognized as one of the two best players at his position, earning All-Pro honors twice in as many years. While doubters try to knock him and downplay his efforts, the résumé he's creating speaks for itself.