NFL Expansion: 5 cities the league should consider for teams 33 and 34
As other leagues continue to look at their expansion priorities, the NFL has been remarkably quiet about the future of the league. It's been 20 years since the NFL added the Houston Texans, and it's about time other cities should be considered.
By Nick Villano
3. St. Louis, Missouri
Media Market size: approx. 2.8 million
This would be another situation where the NFL threw a city a bone after stealing one of its franchises. A team with a championship pedigree rarely leaves its city. Well, the St. Louis Rams became the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, and they continued the championship pedigree. They won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, and fans in The Mound City were as mad as ever.
Just like with Cleveland, Baltimore, and Los Angeles, the NFL could one day reward a city that lost a franchise seemingly out of nowhere. Stan Kroenke is always going to be an enemy in St. Loius, but if the NFL can find a businessman or woman who has a solidified holding in the city, it would help fans come back to the NFL without worry. Johnny Morris is the owner of Bass Pro Shops, and he's lived in Springfield for most of his life. He would be a great candidate.
The Dome is still in St. Louis, and it hasn't found another full-time tenant. Right now, it's home to Monster Jam, the occasional concert (P!NK is on the schedule, but nobody else in 2024), and other smaller events like motocross. The city would love to bring an NFL team back to St. Louis. Honestly, it makes sense for the NFL, too.
The NFL only left St. Louis for Los Angeles, the second-biggest media market in the country. This is still a great market that's home to the Cardinals and Blues.