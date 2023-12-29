NFL Expansion: 5 cities the league should consider for teams 33 and 34
As other leagues continue to look at their expansion priorities, the NFL has been remarkably quiet about the future of the league. It's been 20 years since the NFL added the Houston Texans, and it's about time other cities should be considered.
By Nick Villano
1. Toronto, Ontario
Media Market size: 8.3 million
Toronto is another city that is gigantic in population and just raring to go with a set fanbase. The Toronto market currently roots for the Buffalo Bills, but they would quickly change allegiances for a Canadian franchise. Toronto makes the most sense for the NFL to expand to.
Toronto has the Argonauts, their CFL franchise. It's the oldest existing professional team in North America still using its original name. Ironically, that shows just how dedicated this fanbase is. This city has been supporting this team for 150 years. Putting a team in Toronto breeds patience from a fanbase that loves too much.
Toronto has shown interest in the NFL, but they want a new stadium built. Stadiums are expensive, and it is usually the main reason a team leaves a city. Well, it's at least the excuse used. However, if this becomes real, the city and the league would figure out how to get a stadium built.
This is going to happen. There is too much money to make, both for the city and the league itself. There is a ton of money to make wherever the league goes, but a market with 8 million people that doesn't require hours of travel for each game is a no-brainer.