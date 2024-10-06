NFL fans put Sean McDermott on blast for Josh Allen injury and brutal game-management
Buffalo Bills fans were furious, Scott Hansen was furious, I was furious watching Sean McDermott make some of the most horrendous late-game coaching decisions in history against the Texans.
The Bills were backed up in the shadow of their own endzone with 32 seconds on the clock in a tie game. Most teams in that spot would be conservative, avoiding a game-losing risk. Run the ball, force Houston to use their timeouts, get to overtime. McDermott and the Buffalo brain trust had other ideas.
Josh Allen, who maybe shouldn't have been in the game in the first place after hitting his head hard on the turf just a bit earlier, proceeded to throw three long pass attempts that predictably fell in complete. They kept stopping the clock and gained zero yards, resulting in a punt from the back of the endzone.
Sam Martin booted it 56 yards but the return from former Bill Robert Woods still set up a long field goal attempt at the buzzer. Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed it from 59 yards and the Texans emerged victorious.
What was McDermott thinking?
NFL Twitter couldn't believe the decision-making that effectively doomed the Bills.
The risk was enormous! And not just because Allen might have been sacked or thrown an interception. A penalty in the endzone would have handed the Texans a victory via a safety as well.
Offensive coordinator Joe Brady shouldn't be let off the hook either. Someone with a brain had to make the argument not to throw those passes.
There were some defending McDermott et al for the throws in the end though.
That's fair enough, but it's not much of an excuse for the sequence. They could have forced the Texans to use their time outs while running to give the punter more room to kick. Passing would have been justified if a couple of connections underneath had created that space.
Instead, the Bills made it harder on themselves by throwing deep balls from inside their own endzone. Fewer seconds on the clock, plus a punt that had the chance to make it across midfield likely prevents Houston's game-winning kick.
A lot of Bills fans have simply had enough of the late heartbreak under McDermott.
Who can blame them? That was an unacceptable way to lose. Jobs may be lost because of it.