NFL fans rip Anthony Richardson for throwing worst interception of the 2024 season
By Scott Rogust
The Indianapolis Colts saw promise in quarterback Anthony Richardson in limited playing time last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. But this season, Richardson had plenty of highs, and an equal amount of lows. One issue that surrounds Richardson is his propensity to throw interceptions.
In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Richardson managed to lead the team into the red zone, thanks in part to a 44-yard completion to Alec Pierce. On Chicago's own three-yard line, Richardson had the chance to put points on the board and break the scoreless tie.
Instead, Richardson threw a brutal interception in the end zone while targeting Ashton Dulin. The thing is, Dulin was surrounded by multiple Bears defenders once Richardson let go of the football.
Anthony Richardson throws brutal interception against Bears in Week 3
Let's take a look at some of the reactions from those who saw Richardson's brutal interception.
Maybe the pass was tipped, but still, why would Richardson throw a pass to Dulin. There were so many defenders surrounding Dulin, and was standing right behind linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. It was an all-around, bad decision.
Instead of putting points on the board, the Colts missed out and gave possession right back to the Bears.
Yet, Richardson lucked out, because on the ensuing drive, Caleb Williams threw an interception to cornerback Jaylon Jones while targeting DeAndre Carter downfield. That proved to be all the help the Colts needed. Three plays later, Jonathan Taylor put the Colts up 7-0 on a 28-yard touchdown run.
Richardson has tremendous upside and has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the game. The thing is, he will have to limit bad mistakes. This interception was an awful mistake that should have never happened.