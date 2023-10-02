NFL fans upset with Patrick Mahomes after unselfish play leads to bad beat
By Scott Rogust
The Week 4 edition of Sunday Night Football was a big one. The Kansas City Chiefs were on the road to take on the New York Jets. Of course, there was focus on Taylor Swift, who attended her second straight Chiefs game while sitting in tight end Travis Kelce's suite. Aaron Rodgers also made an appearance, visiting the team while recovering from Achilles surgery.
But the game was more competitive than anticipated, as Jets quarterback Zach Wilson easily had the best performance of his young career.
Kansas City did pick up the win over New York to extend their record to 3-1 on the season. After controversial calls and non-calls, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes iced the game on a scramble that would have been a touchdown, but he decided to slide just before reaching the end zone. With the Jets having no timeouts remaining, all the Chiefs had to do was kneel out for the rest of the game.
Mahomes stood up after the slide, arms extended, while staring at the Jets fans in attendance to say, "Game." But for those NFL fans who partake in betting, this resulted in a bad beat. Particularly, those who bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread as they were favored by eight points. A touchdown would have extended their lead to 10 points. But, the game ended with a score of 23-20.
Patrick Mahomes' unselfish, game-winning play in Week 4 results in bad beat
Let's take a look at some of the reactions who were effected by that bad beat.
Fans may have lost money, but Mahomes was looking for the win. As in, ensure the team with no timeouts left doesn't have any time left to stage a comeback. And the two-time NFL MVP did just that.
Mahomes did have an off-night, as he threw two interceptions in the game. Well, there would have been a third had it not been overturned on a controversial defensive holding call on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. Overall, Mahomes completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson, meanwhile, completed 28-of-39 pass attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chiefs picked up the huge win and their third win of the season on Thursday Night Football. They said, "who cares about the spread."