NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10
At this point in the fantasy football season, the waiver wire is more pivotal now than ever. If these players are still on your league’s waiver wire, be sure to change that.
By Lior Lampert
The 2023 NFL season continues to be filled with plenty of interesting twists and turns. It is tough to be surprised anymore given how things have transpired through the first nine weeks of the season, but it is a reminder that anything can happen on any given Sunday.
These players are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues and could help your team as soon as Week 10. Check your waiver wire and pick these players up if you can.
QB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 10
Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings (18 percent rostered)
What Joshua Dobbs did for the Vikings in Week 9 was nothing short of spectacular. After being traded from the Cardinals to the Vikings just a handful of days before the game, Dobbs entered the game in relief of injured rookie quarterback Jaren Hall and led the Vikings to a 31-28 victory over the Falcons.
Dobbs was learning the offense on the fly with head coach Kevin O’Connell translating the call sheet through his headset in between plays. Even under those circumstances, Dobbs willed the Vikings to a win en route to an overall QB3 finish in Week 9. He completed 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns, adding seven carries for 66 yards and a score through the ground.
Now, Dobbs has been named the Vikings Week 10 starter and will have a full week to prepare. Dobbs inherits a potent Vikings offense that ranks second in the NFL in pass attempts per game (39.0) and boasts one of the more talented offensive skill position groups with T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, Alexander Mattison, that is potentially welcoming back All-Pro wide Justin Jefferson soon.
Week 9 was no fluke. Dobbs has been a top-10 fantasy quarterback through the first nine weeks of the season and should maintain that status moving forward.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (46 percent rostered)
Russell Wilson has been the overall QB15 through the first nine weeks of the season despite having a bye in Week 9. After a rough first season with the Broncos, Wilson has restored his value to some extent in 2023 under the tutelage of head coach Sean Payton.
Wilson has recorded at least 15 fantasy points in six of his eight games this season and thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of eight games. Not to mention, Wilson has provided a nice boost to his fantasy value thanks to his ability to scramble and generate rushing yards, running for 30-plus yards in four games.
With quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Hurts all having byes in Week 9, Wilson makes for a viable plug-and-play replacement option. Those who have been streaming quarterbacks throughout the season would also stand to benefit from adding Wilson, as his schedule softens up down the stretch.
Wilson and the Broncos have upcoming matchups against the Texans, Chargers (twice), and Patriots, all of which are susceptible to the pass.