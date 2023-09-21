NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3
These players are still rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, so make sure to scoop them as quickly as possible for Week 3 if you can.
By Lior Lampert
Yahoo Fantasy Sports posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to express how the fantasy football realm hasn’t gone quite how many people expected through the first two weeks:
Players who weren’t even being drafted in fantasy football leagues such as Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the Rams tandem of running back Kyren Williams and rookie sensation Puka Nacua, in addition to Patriots tight end Hunter Henry all rank within the top three of their respective positions in fantasy points scored through two weeks.
With waivers processing on Wednesday mornings in most leagues, there is a chance someone in your league already claimed these players. But these players are still rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, so make sure to scoop them as quickly as possible for Week 3 if you can.
Fantasy football QB waiver pickups, Week 3
CJ Stroud, Houston Texans (15 percent rostered)
CJ Stroud has looked the part of an NFL quarterback in his first two starts, delivering the ball accurately and making several well-timed throws. The Texans have been much pass-happier than anyone expected with Stroud attempting 44 and 47 passes in the past two weeks and they now head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 3, where they’re 9.5-point underdogs.
The Texans are expected to welcome Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil back into the mix after he missed Week 2 with a knee injury, which should only help Stroud. They also have capable pass catchers surrounding Stroud such as veteran wideout Robert Woods, ascending third-year receiver Nico Collins, talented rookie receiver Tank Dell, and a reliable tight end target in Dalton Schultz.
Stroud was playing with a sore shoulder in Week 2 and still managed to throw for nearly 400 yards in Week 2 (384) and added two touchdowns. While it has yet to result in additional fantasy production, he has attempted at least three rushes in each of his first two games. Any added points he could provide with his legs would be a boon to his fantasy value.
Stroud looks to be in command of the Texans offense and should only continue to improve as time goes on this season.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18 percent rostered)
The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has looked solid through his first two games as a member of the Buccaneers after signing a one-year prove-it deal this offseason. He has 34 pass attempts in both of his two starts as a member of the Buccaneers while also recording eight and six rush attempts in each game.
Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales played a major role in Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith turning around his career in Seattle last year (he was the quarterback coach) and now he is working his magic with Mayfield, who continues to look more comfortable in the offense with each drive.
Mayfield is forming a strong connection with stud wide receiver Mike Evans, who has accounted for 237 of Mayfield’s 490 passing yards thus far. In addition to Evans, Mayfield also has another premiere receiving option in Chris Godwin, who has proven to be a reliable alternative in the middle of the field for the Bucs signal-caller.
The Bucs will host the reigning NFC Champion Eagles on Monday Night Football in a battle of two 2-0 teams, where they are five-point road underdogs. If the spread is any indication, Week 3 should make for a great fantasy environment for Mayfield and the Bucs offense to continue their productive start to the season