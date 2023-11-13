NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Week 11 is upon us and the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. The time to adjust your lineups and rosters accordingly is now. One waiver wire transaction can change the outlook of your season.
By Lior Lampert
It is crazy to think that 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season have already come and gone. As the season progresses, the fantasy football season intensifies.
Be sure to add these players, who are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues, for Week 11 and beyond if they're sitting on your waiver wire.
QB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 11
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (46 percent rostered)
The results of Russell Wilson’s Week 10 matchup against the Bills on ESPN’s Monday Night Football have yet to be determined as of this writing. Still, he makes for a viable waiver wire addition for those who have been streaming the quarterback position.
Wilson has averaged 17.3 fantasy points per game according to FantasyPros, which has him sitting as the QB18 on a per-game basis. However, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (who has been out for the season since Week 6 and Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray (who just made his season debut in Week 10) each rank ahead of Wilson despite the limited sample sizes.
The Broncos quarterback has scored at least 15 fantasy points in six of his eight games this season. In eight games, he has thrown for at least 300 yards and/or multiple touchdown passes in six contests. Wilson has also provided himself a weekly floor by rushing for at least 30 yards in four of the eight games he’s played this season.
With matchups against the Texans, Chargers (twice), and Patriots in the coming weeks, Wilson makes for a reliable quarterback option with reasonable upside.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (43 percent rostered)
It hasn’t been pretty for Jordan Love and the Packers offense from a real-life perspective, but from a fantasy football perspective, Love has gotten the job done. The overall QB13 in terms of total points, Love has averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game through 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
After a hot start to the season that saw Love as the overall QB3 on a per-game basis through the first four weeks of the season, averaging 22.1 points per game. Love has regressed since, averaging just 14.5 fantasy points per game. Still, he’s been fairly consistent during that stretch, exceeding 15 points in three of his past five starts.
The ceiling Love displayed in the first month of the season may not still be there anymore, but Love’s floor makes him a reliable bye-week fill-in option with quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Joshua Dobbs, and Sam Howell yet to have their bye weeks.
Not to mention, Love has opportune matchups against the Giants, Bucs, and Panthers from Weeks 14-16, which could lead to a big finish to the season as Love tries to show the Packers he is their quarterback of the future after the team declined his fifth-year option before the season.