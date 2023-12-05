NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 14
By Lior Lampert
With injuries continuing to pile up throughout the NFL and two teams on bye this week (Cardinals and Commanders), fantasy football managers need to secure these waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 14.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest high-profile player to suffer a serious injury in recent weeks, dealing with a high-ankle sprain. While the loss of Lawrence is a tough blow, every fantasy football manager is dealing with injuries/bye weeks to some degree. It is on managers to adjust and adapt to the circumstances, especially in such a crucial part of the season.
Be sure to check your league’s waiver wire and pick up these players ahead of Week 14, who are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues.
QB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 14
Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts (23 percent rostered)
Not many people expected the Colts to be firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in 2023. And those who did expect the Colts to be in playoff contention were betting on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson living up to the bill of being the No. 4 overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it is backup quarterback Gardner Minshew who has kept the ship afloat after Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury nearly two months ago.
Since then, Minshew has led the Colts to a 7-5 record and a spot in the AFC’s Wild Card draw. Minshew has thrown for 250-plus yards in each of his past two games, scoring at least 15 fantasy points in both games. In Week 13, Minshew attempted 42 passes, throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
Minshew has a capable group of pass-catchers at his disposal between Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce as well as one of the best offensive line groups in the NFL. Up next for Minshew and the Colts is a matchup against an ailing Bengals defense that continues to trend downward.
Minshew makes for a worthwhile add for those in a pinch at quarterback this week.
Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (1 percent rostered)
Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr continues to play through numerous injuries this season, but it may have finally caught up to him in Week 13 against the Lions. Carr took an enormous hit in the third quarter that caused injuries to his head, shoulder, and back. Saints head coach Dennis Allen has downplayed the shoulder and back injuries but acknowledged that Carr is back in the NFL’s concussion protocol for a second time in three games.
With Carr having little time to overcome a monsoon of injuries, Jameis Winston is the next man up for the Saints at quarterback. We know who Winston is when he gets a chance to start: an aggressive down-field quarterback who isn’t afraid to make mistakes. While that may not bode well for the Saints’ chances of winning NFL games, it benefits fantasy football managers.
Many fantasy managers remember Winston’s historic 33-touchdown and 30-interception campaign in 2019 when he threw for 5,109 yards, which ranks 10th all-time for passing yards in a single season.
Winston would be a high-end streaming option for fantasy managers if Carr is unable to clear concussion protocols in time for a Week 14 meeting against the Panthers.