NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15
For most fantasy football leagues, Week 15 represents the beginning of the fantasy postseason. With that in mind, be sure to gauge the waiver wire and pick up these players to bolster your roster ahead of the playoffs.
By Lior Lampert
Unfortunately, many fantasy football managers will have to find alternatives at quarterback due to injuries and the current state of the position. Luckily, there are viable options available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues. In addition to solid quarterback options, you can also find reliable offensive skill position players on the waiver wire this week.
QB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 15
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns (7 percent rostered)
From the couch to the gridiron, Joe Flacco has been a revelation at the quarterback position for the Browns. The 38-year-old signal-caller was signed as a free agent less than a month ago and has given the Browns their best quarterback play of the season to date (including Deshaun Watson).
In two games, Flacco has thrown for 565 yards, five touchdown passes, and two interceptions. In that span, Flacco ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for second in touchdown passes, per StatMuse. Most importantly, Flacco has attempted a league-high 89 passes over the past two games.
Regardless of how he may be faring in the efficiency metrics, Flacco’s high-end passing volume makes him a viable starting option in fantasy football leagues. Flacco and the Browns also have a favorable schedule down the stretch of the season, with matchups against the Bears and Texans over the next two weeks.
Flacco’s 311 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the team’s Week 14 win against the Browns were the first time a Browns quarterback has reached those totals in a single game since 2022.
We are witnessing Flacco turn back the clock in real time and fantasy managers would be wise to get on the bandwagon before it’s too late.
Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals (27 percent rostered)
When Joe Burrow got ruled out for the season with a wrist injury, many thought the Bengals were left for dead. However, Jake Browning has had other plans since being named the team’s starting quarterback.
It wasn’t pretty in his first start against the Steelers, but Browning has looked much more comfortable over the past two weeks and it’s reflected in the box score. In the past two games, Browning has thrown for 629 yards (trailing only 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in that span), three passing touchdowns, and an interception. He’s also added 29 yards and two touchdowns on five rushing attempts.
Over the past two weeks, Browning’s play has him ranked as the overall QB2 in fantasy football leagues, averaging 25.2 points per game.
The Bengals have a talented group of players offensive skill position players surrounding Browning, including stud wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, along with a Pro Bowl running back in Joe Mixon. Combine that with upcoming matchups against teams with vulnerable secondaries like the Vikings and Steelers, and Browning makes for a worthwhile streaming option.