NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2
Be sure to make these waiver wire pickups ahead of your Week 2 matchup, each of which is rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
With Week 1 of the 2023 regular season in the books, fantasy football season is officially underway. A lot has changed between the end of training camp/preseason and Week 1, and fantasy managers need to react accordingly to give themselves the best chance to win every week.
Whether it be an injury and/or unexpected role changes, several players have seen their fantasy value impacted by the events of Week 1. It was the first week of an 18-week season, so it is important to remember to not overreact and add/drop certain players.
Be sure to make these waiver wire pickups ahead of your Week 2 matchup, each of which is rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Fantasy football QB waiver pickups, Week 2
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (22 percent rostered)
Sam Howell showed signs of promise in his 2023 debut against the Cardinals. He completed 19-of-31 pass attempts for 202 yards, one touchdown, and an interception while adding two carries for 11 yards and another score through the ground en route to a Commanders victory.
The Commanders’ offensive line was a problem in Week 1, allowing Howell to take six sacks against one of the worst defensive units in the NFL. However, that is where Howell’s legs come to use. His ability to make defenders miss and buy time with his legs makes him a fantasy commodity. In his last season at the University of North Carolina, Howell ran for 828 yards, showcasing his ability to create plays as a mobile quarterback.
The dual-threat ability combined with Howell having one of the most underrated skill position groups in the NFL makes him a player worthy of rostering. Managers who just lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles could do worse than Howell on the waiver wire.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (32 percent rostered)
Speaking of Aaron Rodgers, his replacement in Green Bay shined in his first start of the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Jordan Love did his best Rodgers impersonation last week by impressively dismantling the Bears. Despite being without his top receiver Christian Watson, Love threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Without Watson, Love did a great job of moving the ball down the field with ease by getting running back Aaron Jones involved in the receiving game. Jones caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, making Love’s job much easier.
Love took advantage of a helpless Bears defensive unit en route to a blowout victory. He looked in command of the huddle and had plenty of time to read through his progressions as the Packers offensive line did an excellent job of keeping him upright. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is one of the best offensive play-callers in the NFL and If Watson can return to action soon, it only adds to the appeal behind Love.
Sometimes, all you need is Love.