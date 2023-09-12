NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2
Be sure to make these waiver wire pickups ahead of your Week 2 matchup, each of which is rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy Football WR waiver pickups, Week 2
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (9 percent rostered)
Many people wondered how the Rams would fill the void of All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on IR due to lingering hamstring injuries. However, not many people expected the answer to be Rams fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua. Nacua earned 15 targets in his NFL debut, resulting in 10 receptions for 119 yards. He did a great job of compiling yards and creating extra offense after the catch, which is typically what Kupp does for this offense.
While he is not Kupp, Rams head coach Sean McVay trusts Nacua enough to use him in similar ways. Per Fantasy Points Data, Nacua was tied for seventh amongst wide receivers in fantasy points per route run. With Kupp’s timeline to return remaining uncertain, Nacua should be the top priority add on waivers this week and managers would be wise to get on the hype train before it’s too late.
Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (31 percent rostered)
Jones wasted no time giving us a potential catch-of-the-year candidate with his incredible touchdown grab against the Colts. The level of concentration displayed by Jones to track the ball in the air while laying out corral a one-handed reception was remarkable. After setting career-highs in both receptions (82) and receiving yards (823), Jones picked up right where he left off in Week 1 when he hauled in 5 catches for 55 yards and the aforementioned score.
Jones out-targeted presumed No. 2 receiver Christian Kirk 7-3 in the Jags win over the Colts. The former also played in 89 percent of the team’s offensive snaps compared to the latter’s 60 percent. Could this be a sign that Jones is going to play in two-receiver sets alongside newcomer Calvin Ridley over Kirk this season?