NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4
Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season was filled with plenty of excitement and surprises, as well as some key injuries. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest news, injuries, and analysis before running to the waiver wire to make your pickups for Week 4.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy football RB waiver wire pickups, Week 4
De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (42 percent rostered)
De’Von Achane should be the top priority in any league if he is available on your waiver wire. Achane and his running back mate Raheem Mostert just had one of the most historic performances in NFL history in the Dolphins 70-20 onslaught of the Denver Broncos. The duo accounted for 375 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 42 combined touches.
Achane himself turned 18 carries into 203 yards and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 30 yards and two touchdowns as a receiving option out of the backfield as well. It was an incredible performance for Achane, whom the Dolphins took in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft.
After being a healthy scratch in Week 1 and earning just one carry in Week 2, Achane made his presence felt in a big way in Week 3. Now that the cat is out of the bag, there is no turning back. Achane is here to stay and should continue to have a role as a playmaking running back on arguably the potent offense in the NFL.
The rookie running back just averaged over 11 yards per carry and Mostert, his competition for touches, is one of the more oft-injured players in the league. Even if Mostert is healthy, Achane will offer plenty of value as a viable fantasy running back. But, if Mostert were ever forced to miss time, the sky would be the limit for Achane in an offense that is designed for players who possess his 4.32 40-yard dash speed.
Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears (48 percent rostered)
If someone told you a month ago that rookie running back Roschon Johnson would have more PPR points than Lions rookie tailback Jahmyr Gibbs through the first three weeks of the 2023 season, would you believe them? Well, that is the case, per SportsLine’s Jacob Gibbs.
Despite being in a crowded backfield with starting running back Khalil Herbert, offseason free agent signing D’onta Foreman, and dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, Johnson has been able to carve out a reliable role as the team’s third-down back. His receiving prowess out of the backfield combined with his excellent pass-protection skills make him a player the Bears want to have on the field in as many third-down and passing-down situations as possible. Given how bad the defense has looked and Fields’ struggles throwing the ball, Johnson figures to be heavily involved in the offensive game plan.
Averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per carry, Johnson is no slouch in the running game either. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in his four-year collegiate career at the University of Texas while operating behind fellow rookie running back Bijan Robinson for much of his career.
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano recently reported that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Johnson “emerge as the primary back before long.” Johnson needs to be rostered in leagues of all formats and would be a great consolation prize for anyone who misses out on De’Von Achane.