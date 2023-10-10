NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Keep your eyes peeled on the waiver wire and prioritize adding these players in Week 6, who are rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy football RB waiver pickups, Week 6
D’onta Foreman, Chicago Bears (7 percent rostered)
After turning five carries into 16 yards in Week 1 and being a healthy scratch each of the next 4 weeks, D’Onta Foreman is back in the mix as a viable fantasy football option. Bears starting running back is set to miss “multiple weeks” while tending to an ankle injury he sustained against the Commanders per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Additionally, Bears backup running backs Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also left the game against the Commanders.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “no NFL player this season who has suffered a concussion has been able to play the very next week,” suggesting Johnson’s chances of playing in Week 6 are slim, even with an extra couple of days to prepare for Week 6 since they played on Thursday. The Bears re-signed running back Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins’ practice squad, implying that the backfield will be down at least a couple of tailbacks in Week 6.
Foreman has shown fantasy managers he can be a productive RB2 with upside when given the opportunity, as illustrated by his 11-game stretch with the Panthers last season following their decision to trade superstar running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. Per StatMuse, Foreman averaged 79.7 rush yards per game on 17.4 attempts per game, totaling 877 yards while adding five rushing touchdowns.
Johnson figures to be the leader of the Bears backfield sans Herbert when he can clear the NFL’s concussion protocol, but until then, Foreman should be a priority add for anyone in need of immediate short-term running back help.
Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins (26 percent rostered)
With Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announcing today that Dolphins rookie sensation De’Von Achane is currently dealing with a knee injury and is being evaluated by the team’s medical staff, Jeff Wilson Jr. could have an opportunity to step into an immediate role upon his return from IR.
Wilson and McDaniel have an already existing relationship together dating back to their days in San Francisco with the 49ers and the familiarity with the latter’s offensive scheme should help the former waste no time getting acclimated. Like D’Onta Foreman, Wilson has shown us he can be a viable fantasy football running back if given the opportunity.
In 2022, Wilson ran for 860 yards on 176 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while scoring five touchdowns through the ground. He was also used as a receiving option out of the backfield last season, converting 37 targets into 22 receptions for 185 yards and an additional score through the air.
Last season, in the five games where Wilson earned 16 or more carries, he ran for at least 72 yards. The Dolphins enter Week 6 as 13.5-point favorites against the Panthers, implying there should be ample rushing opportunities for the Dolphins backfield. With Achane’s status currently up in the air for Week 6 and potentially beyond, Wilson needs to be rostered in more than 26 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.