NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Keep your eyes peeled on the waiver wire and prioritize adding these players in Week 6, who are rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy football WR waiver pickups, Week 6
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (9 percent rostered)
Josh Downs has been one of the more under-the-radar rookies through the first five weeks of the 2023 season. The Colts selected Downs in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft and he has already surpassed second-year wide receiver Alec Pierce in the pecking order of the team’s passing game. Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 171 pounds, Downs is the prototypical NFL slot receiver.
Downs currently ranks fifth amongst rookies in receiving yards (255) while earning at least six targets in three of his first five games as a pro. With Anthony Richardson currently dealing with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain that will likely keep him sidelined for multiple weeks, Gardner Minshew will have the opportunity to start for the Colts in his place. With Minshew under center, the Colts will run a more conventional style of offense that has the quarterback stand in the pocket and deliver throws with timing and precision. With Richardson, the Colts revolve the offense are his mobility and dual-threat ability.
In Minshew’s one start this season when he filled in for Richardson in Week 3, Downs saw 12 targets, which he was able to convert into eight receptions and 57 yards. With multiple notable wide receivers dealing with injuries in Week 5 (Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tank Dell) and receivers such as Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and George Pickens entering their bye weeks, Downs could be a great plug-and-play option (especially in PPR formats).
Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions (41 percent rostered)
Josh Reynolds has done the most with the limited volume he is seeing in the hyper-efficient Lions offense. He fits exactly what quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson want to do as the team’s deep threat off play-action passing. Despite reaching seven targets just once in the first five games of the season, Reynolds has eclipsed 66 yards in four of those five games.
With Lion’s stud wide receiver Amon-Ra. St Brown dealing with an abdomen injury that forced him to miss Week 5, he may not be at 100 percent even if he can return for the Lions’ Week 6 game against the Bucs. Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean missed the past two weeks while tending to a shoulder injury and seems to be in jeopardy of missing a third consecutive game. If he is forced to miss Week 6 against the Lions, it will create an advantageous matchup for Reynolds.
Even if St. Brown can suit up for the Lions, Reynolds makes for a worthwhile addition in fantasy football leagues as the deep threat on one of the more potent offenses in the NFL.